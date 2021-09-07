Times Now Airs Video From UK As Pakistani Fighter Jets Hovering Over Panjshir, Afghanistan

The Taliban claims to have taken over entire Afghanistan by capturing the last holdout province of Panjshir on 6 September. However, the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA), headed by Ahmad Massoud, said on Twitter that their resistance against the Taliban would continue.

In the same backdrop, Indian News channel Times Now aired a piece of breaking news titled, "Afghanistan Alert: Rogue Pak Sponsors Terror and Pak Fight Jet Support In Panjshir" and carried a video of a fighter jet hovering over mountainous terrain.

The anchor says, "We've got the latest visuals of yet another trench of Pakistani fighter jets that can be seen soaring the skies in Panjshir. These are the fighter jets that you can see on your screen, facilitated by Pakistan to aid the Taliban forces as they try to crush the resistance that is being offered by the forces in the Valley." Then the anchor is joined by their correspondent Pradeep Dutta for further details.

Times Now posted the video on Twitter, which was later taken down. View the archive version here.

This video is shared on Facebook.





The video is shared on Twitter as well.

Akram Gizabi, a former journalist at the Voice of America, shared the video with a similar claim.

This is a #Pakistani jet over the mountains of #Panjshir. What does it do there? Are they bombing the resistance positions on behalf of Pakistan mercenaries?#SanctionPakistan,#Resistance2 pic.twitter.com/36UcoR3RAI — Akram Gizabi (@AGizabi) September 6, 2021

Parvez Chaudhary, a journalist, shared the video with a similar narrative.

Claim:

Times Now aired a video that shows the Pakistani fighter jet hovering in Panjshir, aiding the Taliban to capture the province.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The video aired by Times Now is an old video from Wales, United Kingdom.

We observed several replies on Times Now's tweet stating that the video is from Mach Loop, a place in Wales, and shows United States Air Force (USAF) F-15 fighter jet, not any Pakistani Jet flying over Panjshir.

Just saw an Indian mainstream news channel showing an old clip of a USAF F-15 over Wales as a Pakistani fighter jet over Panjshir valley in Afghanistan and all I have to say is… they are so embarrassingly biased and fake it's not even surprising at this point. — Wars on the Brink (@WOTB07) September 6, 2021

Taking a clue from here, we looked for more videos of F-15 fighter jets in Mach Loop, Wales. It led us to a few YouTube channels that uploaded videos of F-15 fighter jets hovering over the identical mountainous terrains, as shown in the video aired by Times Now.

We compared the Times Now video with the videos uploaded by Youtube channels- Elwyn R, Dafydd Phillips, and Darren Edwards Aviation.

Image Credit: Dafydd Phillips/ TImes Now

In the YouTube video uploaded by Darren Edwards Aviation, at 1 minute 44 seconds, the same patches of the mountain and green land with trees can be seen, which look identical as in the video aired by Times Now.

Image Credit: Darren Edwards Aviation/Times Now

UK Defence Journal, an Independent website publishing British and international defence news and analysis, also called out Times Now for its inaccurate broadcast.

George Allison, the editor at UK Defence Journal, took to Twitter and mentioned that an old clip of an American jet flying through Welsh valleys is aired by Times Now with a false narrative.

Indian news channel @TimesNow has shared video footage it described as "1st visuals of a fighter jet, allegedly belonging to Pakistan, hovering over Panjshir Valley in Afghanistan", the trouble? It's an American jet flying through Welsh valleys. Here it is... pic.twitter.com/IKvFX1F7r8 — George Allison (@geoallison) September 6, 2021

Evidently, the video aired by Times Now as a piece of breaking news carried an old video of USAF F-15 fighter jet flying low at Mach Loop in Wales, UK and the channel falsely passed it off as the Pakistani jets aiding the Taliban to capture the Panjshir province in Afghanistan.

