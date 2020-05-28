Fact Check

Fact Check: Fake 'TIME...to go' Cover Featuring Donald Trump Goes Viral

The Logical Indian Fact Check team investigates the claim that TIME magazine cover features Donald Trump walking out the door

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   28 May 2020 3:14 AM GMT
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
Fact Check: Fake

Image credit: King Of Shade/Twitter

A viral graphic which appears to be the cover of the latest issue of the TIME magazine featuring the United States President Donald Trump is being circulated online.


The headline of this apparent cover reads,'TIME...to go' and shows the silhouette of the Trump exiting a door.


Novelist and columnist Shobhaa De also tweeted the graphic.

Her tweet was retweeted more than 170 times and garnered over 800 likes.


Claim:

Social media posts show TIME magazine cover featuring Donald Trump with the message "TIME...to go"

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

Fake Graphic

On comparing an original TIME Magazine cover with the graphic several discrepancies popped out.

Below is one of the recent covers of TIME Magazine:


Following regular features of an original TIME Magazine cover is missing from the viral graphic;

(1) Date of the issue on the top right corner.

(2) The TIME.com stamp at the bottom right corner.

Further, TIME Magazine usually announces the launch of its news issues online. No such post for the viral graphic could be found.

The viral graphic was also missing from TIME Magazine's archive.


TIME Magazine featured Donald Trump in its May issue but it looked very different from the viral graphic.


