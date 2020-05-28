Fact Check: Fake 'TIME...to go' Cover Featuring Donald Trump Goes Viral

A viral graphic which appears to be the cover of the latest issue of the TIME magazine featuring the United States President Donald Trump is being circulated online.





The headline of this apparent cover reads,'TIME...to go' and shows the silhouette of the Trump exiting a door.

Congratulations, Donald J Trump.

You made the cover of Time Magazine Again. pic.twitter.com/qap9KYAqdD — Covfefe "Shecky" Jones- King Of Shade👑 FBR 🌊🌊 (@King_Of_Shade) May 7, 2020







Novelist and columnist Shobhaa De also tweeted the graphic. Her tweet was retweeted more than 170 times and garnered over 800 likes.





Claim:

Social media posts show TIME magazine cover featuring Donald Trump with the message "TIME...to go" Fact Check: The claim is false. Fake Graphic On comparing an original TIME Magazine cover with the graphic several discrepancies popped out. Below is one of the recent covers of TIME Magazine:





Following regular features of an original TIME Magazine cover is missing from the viral graphic;

(1) Date of the issue on the top right corner. (2) The TIME.com stamp at the bottom right corner. Further, TIME Magazine usually announces the launch of its news issues online. No such post for the viral graphic could be found.

TIME's new cover: How COVID-19 will shape the Class of 2020 for the rest of their lives https://t.co/nbPZteaBy5 pic.twitter.com/Xph2H4PB00 — TIME (@TIME) May 21, 2020

The viral graphic was also missing from TIME Magazine's archive.





TIME Magazine featured Donald Trump in its May issue but it looked very different from the viral graphic.



