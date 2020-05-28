Fact Check: Fake 'TIME...to go' Cover Featuring Donald Trump Goes Viral

Aditi Chattopadhyay
"I like to read, cook my own food and note down witty lines. Fact checking reminds of the time when I was a kid and would go hunting for whatever caught my fancy in that moment."
A viral graphic which appears to be the cover of the latest issue of the TIME magazine featuring the United States President Donald Trump is being circulated online.
Congratulations, Donald J Trump.— Covfefe "Shecky" Jones- King Of Shade👑 FBR 🌊🌊 (@King_Of_Shade) May 7, 2020
You made the cover of Time Magazine Again. pic.twitter.com/qap9KYAqdD
trump threatened to illegally withhold funding to Michigan because of his pettiness!! It us lingnoast time for him to go!! VOTE HIM OUT!! pic.twitter.com/LNlW7ynEql— Ripley (@RipleyPon13) May 23, 2020
The most powerful and iconic magazine cover in modern times. It really is @TIME for #Trump to go... #TrumpMeltdown #TimeToGoTrump #Time pic.twitter.com/4v9GgWGNIJ— Kay 🏳️🌈🇬🇧🇪🇺 #StayAtHome (@kay_1773) May 15, 2020
Novelist and columnist Shobhaa De also tweeted the graphic.
Her tweet was retweeted more than 170 times and garnered over 800 likes.
Social media posts show TIME magazine cover featuring Donald Trump with the message "TIME...to go"
Fact Check:
The claim is false.
On comparing an original TIME Magazine cover with the graphic several discrepancies popped out.
Below is one of the recent covers of TIME Magazine:
Following regular features of an original TIME Magazine cover is missing from the viral graphic;
(1) Date of the issue on the top right corner.
(2) The TIME.com stamp at the bottom right corner.
Further, TIME Magazine usually announces the launch of its news issues online. No such post for the viral graphic could be found.
TIME's new cover: How COVID-19 will shape the Class of 2020 for the rest of their lives https://t.co/nbPZteaBy5 pic.twitter.com/Xph2H4PB00— TIME (@TIME) May 21, 2020
The viral graphic was also missing from TIME Magazine's archive.
TIME Magazine featured Donald Trump in its May issue but it looked very different from the viral graphic.
