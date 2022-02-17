All section
Caste discrimination
Did Actor Tiku Talsania Adopt Islam? No, Viral Claim Is False

Image Credit: Facebook

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Did Actor Tiku Talsania Adopt Islam? No, Viral Claim Is False

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

India,  17 Feb 2022 12:04 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

A photo of Bollywood actor and comedian Tiku Talsania wearing a skull cap is viral on social media with a claim that actor Tiku Talsania has embraced Islam.

A picture of Bollywood actor and comedian Tiku Talsania is viral on social media, in which he can be seen in a skull (Muslim) cap with a long beard. It is being claimed that actor Tiku Talsania has embraced Islam. The caption with the image reads, "India's famous comedian Teko Talsania has accepted the divine religion Islam. May Allah keep him steadfast. Amen".

Another user wrote, "इंडिया के मशहूर कॉमेडीयन टिकु तलसानिया डाइरा ने #इस्लाम धर्म मे दाखिल हो गए #mashaallah."

[English Translation: India's famous comedian Tiku Talsania Daira has converted to Islam religion #mashaallah.]

To establish the same narrative, a video is being shared. In this video, a girl can be heard saying, "Chacha, salaam valekum", to which he replied ", Walekumassalam". Then the girl asks, "How are you?" So Tiku says, "Khariyat hai" (I am fine).

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar caption.

Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

Bollywood actor Tiku Talsania has embraced Islam.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral image is shared out of context.

It is to be noted that Tiku Talsania is a popular face in the Bollywood industry. If he had accepted Islam, it would surely have been covered by different Bollywood entertainment outlets. We did an open keyword search on google but did not find any media report which establishes the viral claim. We also scanned his social media profile but could not find any such information.

We found a recent video interview of Tiku Talsania with the 'Shemaroo' entertainment channel in which he was spotted in a clean shave and simply a moustache. We contacted Tiku Talsania through Instagram for clarity on the viral post and awaiting a response.

On searching more, we found a similar video on a verified YouTube channel in which similar images can be seen. It is being said that Tiku had adopted the viral Muslim attire for his upcoming web show. Few other YouTube channels also mentioned the same.


India Today fact check group contacted Tiku Talsania regarding the viral claim. He said that these pictures were taken during the shooting of one of his BBC shows in which he is playing the role of a deaf. In one episode of the show, he will be seen in a Muslim look. This show will come on YouTube.

It is evident from the reports that Tiku Talsania had adopted the Muslim look for his upcoming web show, and he hasn't embraced Islam. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Tiku Talsania 
Bollywood 
Actor 
Comedian 
Islam 

