Did Actor Tiku Talsania Adopt Islam? No, Viral Claim Is False

A picture of Bollywood actor and comedian Tiku Talsania is viral on social media, in which he can be seen in a skull (Muslim) cap with a long beard. It is being claimed that actor Tiku Talsania has embraced Islam. The caption with the image reads, "India's famous comedian Teko Talsania has accepted the divine religion Islam. May Allah keep him steadfast. Amen".

Another user wrote, "इंडिया के मशहूर कॉमेडीयन टिकु तलसानिया डाइरा ने #इस्लाम धर्म मे दाखिल हो गए #mashaallah."

[English Translation: India's famous comedian Tiku Talsania Daira has converted to Islam religion #mashaallah.]

To establish the same narrative, a video is being shared. In this video, a girl can be heard saying, "Chacha, salaam valekum", to which he replied ", Walekumassalam". Then the girl asks, "How are you?" So Tiku says, "Khariyat hai" (I am fine).



It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar caption.

Claim:

Bollywood actor Tiku Talsania has embraced Islam.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral image is shared out of context.

It is to be noted that Tiku Talsania is a popular face in the Bollywood industry. If he had accepted Islam, it would surely have been covered by different Bollywood entertainment outlets. We did an open keyword search on google but did not find any media report which establishes the viral claim. We also scanned his social media profile but could not find any such information.

We found a recent video interview of Tiku Talsania with the 'Shemaroo' entertainment channel in which he was spotted in a clean shave and simply a moustache. We contacted Tiku Talsania through Instagram for clarity on the viral post and awaiting a response.



On searching more, we found a similar video on a verified YouTube channel in which similar images can be seen. It is being said that Tiku had adopted the viral Muslim attire for his upcoming web show. Few other YouTube channels also mentioned the same.







India Today fact check group contacted Tiku Talsania regarding the viral claim. He said that these pictures were taken during the shooting of one of his BBC shows in which he is playing the role of a deaf. In one episode of the show, he will be seen in a Muslim look. This show will come on YouTube.

It is evident from the reports that Tiku Talsania had adopted the Muslim look for his upcoming web show, and he hasn't embraced Islam. Hence, the viral claim is false.



If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Congress Party Zindabad Slogans Were Raised In Amit Shah's Election Rally? No, Viral Claim Is False