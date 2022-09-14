All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Video Of Old Man Abusing Karan Johar Is Not Talking About Brahmastra; Viral Claim Is False!

Image Credit: Twitter, Star Studios

Fact Check

Video Of Old Man Abusing Karan Johar Is Not Talking About Brahmastra; Viral Claim Is False!

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan  (Digital Journalist) 

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

India,  14 Sep 2022 5:35 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

We found that the elderly man reviewed Baar Baar Dekho and Udta Punjab in 2016 and 2017. His comments have been edited and taken out of context.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A video showing an elderly man providing his opinion on a film goes viral with the claim that he is lambasting the recently released Bollywood film 'Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva.'

The Bollywood film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, written and directed by Ayan Mukherji, and produced by Karan Johar, Namit Malhotra, Apoorva Mehta, and Mukerji, has been facing several calls to be boycotted by netizens. Despite the calls for a boycott, the film has grossed over 100 crores in India since its release on September 9, 2022.

Claim:

The viral video shows an elderly man, along with other men, severely criticising a film they had watched. In the expletive-laced video, Karan Johar is mentioned several times by name and is verbally abused with the use of expletives.

Twitter user @Lucifer04588091 tweeted the viral video with the following caption, "Day 2 Audiance Review 🤣🤣 on #Brahmastra     it's completely waste movie..#FLOP #FlopBrahmastra WORD OF MOUTH is very bad for #BrahmastraMovie Monday movie will die on box office. #Disaster loading ⏳ #BrahmashtraReview #BoycottBrahamstra #ब्रम्हास्त्र_का_बहिष्कार"

Another video shows the same elderly man criticising the story of the film he's watched. The video is being shared with the claim that the video shows the man criticising Brahmastra.

[Trigger Warning: The Logical Indian is not embedding the video due to its highly expletive language. Click here to watch the video.]

Image Credit: Twitter


Image Credit: Twitter


Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. We found that the elderly man reviewed Baar Baar Dekho and Udta Punjab in 2016 and 2017.

We used InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool to isolate the keyframes of the viral video. Then we conducted a reverse image search on the isolated keyframes and came across a video uploaded on the YouTube channel Viral Bollywood on September 9, 2016. In the 7.35 minutes long video, 'Baar Baar Dekho Full Movie Public Review | First day First Show | Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra', the same elderly man can be seen in the same outfit. The video contains reviews from several people about the film 'Baar Baar Dekho'.

Baar Baar Dekho stars Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif and is co-produced by Karan Johar. It is apparent from the video that the comments by the elderly man have been edited without the entire context.

Image Credit: YouTube


We also found an article by India.com containing the comments on Baar Baar Dekho provided by this elderly man.

Image CrediT: India.com

We conducted another reverse image search for the second video using InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool to isolate the keyframes. We came across a video uploaded on the Viral Bollywood channel on March 24, 2017.

In the video titled, 'Watch It At Your Own Risk | LOL | Beiimaan Love, Baar Baar Dekho, Banjo, Sultan movie Review', the elderly man can be seen in the same outfit as the viral video.

Image Credit: YouTube

The man gives his opinion about 'Udta Punjab', released in 2016. We came across a tweet by Hansal Mehta published on September 12, 2022, acknowledging that the viral video is baseless.

Conclusion:

In our Fact Check, we found that the elderly man reviewed Baar Baar Dekho and Udta Punjab in 2016 and 2017. His comments have been edited and taken out of context. Thus, we can ascertain that the video has been circulated out of context.




If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: News Nation Airs Old Videos Of Destruction Caused By Typhoon Hinnamnor As Visuals; Viral Clips Are From 2018

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Brahmastra 
Movie 
Karan Johar 
Review 
Bar Bar Dekho 
old video 

Must Reads

On Hindi Diwas, Here're Some Prominent Wordsmiths Who Transformed World Of Hindi Literature
Repercussions Would've Been Less Grave If Govt Acted On Time During 2nd COVID Wave: Parliamentary Panel
Karnataka Introduces Reservation For People From Transgender Community In Police Constable Recruitment
Video Of Old Man Abusing Karan Johar Is Not Talking About Brahmastra; Viral Claim Is False!
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X