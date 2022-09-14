Video Of Old Man Abusing Karan Johar Is Not Talking About Brahmastra; Viral Claim Is False!

A video showing an elderly man providing his opinion on a film goes viral with the claim that he is lambasting the recently released Bollywood film 'Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva.'



The Bollywood film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, written and directed by Ayan Mukherji, and produced by Karan Johar, Namit Malhotra, Apoorva Mehta, and Mukerji, has been facing several calls to be boycotted by netizens. Despite the calls for a boycott, the film has grossed over 100 crores in India since its release on September 9, 2022.



Claim:

The viral video shows an elderly man, along with other men, severely criticising a film they had watched. In the expletive-laced video, Karan Johar is mentioned several times by name and is verbally abused with the use of expletives.



Twitter user @Lucifer04588091 tweeted the viral video with the following caption, "Day 2 Audiance Review 🤣🤣 on #Brahmastra it's completely waste movie..#FLOP #FlopBrahmastra WORD OF MOUTH is very bad for #BrahmastraMovie Monday movie will die on box office. #Disaster loading ⏳ #BrahmashtraReview #BoycottBrahamstra #ब्रम्हास्त्र_का_बहिष्कार"



Another video shows the same elderly man criticising the story of the film he's watched. The video is being shared with the claim that the video shows the man criticising Brahmastra.



[Trigger Warning: The Logical Indian is not embedding the video due to its highly expletive language. Click here to watch the video.]









Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. We found that the elderly man reviewed Baar Baar Dekho and Udta Punjab in 2016 and 2017.

We used InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool to isolate the keyframes of the viral video. Then we conducted a reverse image search on the isolated keyframes and came across a video uploaded on the YouTube channel Viral Bollywood on September 9, 2016. In the 7.35 minutes long video, 'Baar Baar Dekho Full Movie Public Review | First day First Show | Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra', the same elderly man can be seen in the same outfit. The video contains reviews from several people about the film 'Baar Baar Dekho'.

Baar Baar Dekho stars Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif and is co-produced by Karan Johar. It is apparent from the video that the comments by the elderly man have been edited without the entire context.





We also found an article by India.com containing the comments on Baar Baar Dekho provided by this elderly man.

We conducted another reverse image search for the second video using InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool to isolate the keyframes. We came across a video uploaded on the Viral Bollywood channel on March 24, 2017.



In the video titled, 'Watch It At Your Own Risk | LOL | Beiimaan Love, Baar Baar Dekho, Banjo, Sultan movie Review', the elderly man can be seen in the same outfit as the viral video.

The man gives his opinion about 'Udta Punjab', released in 2016. We came across a tweet by Hansal Mehta published on September 12, 2022, acknowledging that the viral video is baseless.

How desperate are these people? Posting videos from 2016. Also poor editing. They should hire better ones next time. https://t.co/FcaNwRPHjw — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 12, 2022

Conclusion:

In our Fact Check, we found that the elderly man reviewed Baar Baar Dekho and Udta Punjab in 2016 and 2017. His comments have been edited and taken out of context. Thus, we can ascertain that the video has been circulated out of context.















If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: News Nation Airs Old Videos Of Destruction Caused By Typhoon Hinnamnor As Visuals; Viral Clips Are From 2018