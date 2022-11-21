Fake Rate Card Promising Cash Rewards For Muslim Men Committing Love Jihad Viral Again

An image of a rate card with alleged cash incentives for Muslim men for marrying outside of their religion and converting non-Muslim women to Islam is going viral across social media. The images of this rate card are going viral with the claim that they are evidence of cash benefits for Muslim men if they carry out 'Love Jihad', a conspiracy often touted by right-wing users across social media.

One of the images going viral with the claim that it is evidence of Love Jihad. The claim circulated with the image reads, "If this document reaches EVERY HINDU FAMILY in Hindustan. We can probably start saving our daughters & sisters much faster than ever."

The purported flyer reads, "in the name of allah........most merciful. most beneficiary Oh !!! Muslims asalamalakum We the students of Muslim Youth Forum give a call to you...to indulge yourself in 'LOVE JIHAD MISSION FOR UNIVERSAL AND GLOBAL ISLAM' LOVE is not a Crime and Jihad is Allah's Work.... You are ordered and requested to bring more and more non-muslim girls to our great faith 'ISLAM' Hindu Sikh and Christian girls are most welcome Your efforts will be generously rewarded as well...."

A list is noted below this text which notes different rates for the conversion of non-Muslim women from different castes like Brahmin, Kshatriya and women belonging to the Christian, Sikh and Buddhist communities.

The image is viral across Twitter with similar claims.

The other image is a picture from a news clipping showing an article which reads, "Run away with the girl, convert her to Islam and earn a reward."

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. There is no such rate card.

We conducted a reverse image search and found that the viral image of the news clipping was circulated earlier as well back in 2017. On observing the viral image carefully we noticed a text in Hindi stating, "Sanjha Lokswami". We conducted a keyword search with this information and came across a Facebook post published on November 2, 2017. The images were posted by Nilesh Nagar, a reporter at Sanjha Lokswami. It clearly suggests that the viral news clip is not recent.

"Special news of Sanjha Lokswami. Exposed conspiracy of master minds who convert religions. Nefarious plans of love jihad with fake notaries." Nagar published the news alleging that there was a conspiracy to convert women into the Islam with the promise of love and use of fake notaries.

In the second image attached to the post, the portion of the report which has gone viral as the news clipping is seen.

We conducted a keyword search with the terms 'love jihad with fake notary' and came across a post by the Facebook page of Sanjha Lokswami. The post on Facebook was uploaded on November 2, 2017, with the caption, "Nefarious plans of love jihad with fake notary."

We found a few more reports published in Sanjha Lokswami alleging that a Love Jihad conspiracy was unfolding to convert Hindu, Sikh, and Jain women into Islam.

We found that the rate card published in the Sanjah Lokswami newspaper is not a rate card published by persons from the Muslim community but rather a story published by the newspaper.

We conducted a keyword search with the terms, 'Love Jihad Rate Card' and came across several reports talking about the rate card. As per a report by Hindustan Times published on October 27, 2014.

As per the Hindustan Times report, Additional Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar had confirmed that two men had been questioned. However, a case has not been registered as they had not received a formal complaint, but they believe that the pamphlet is fake and intended to create communal tension.



We also came across a video report by ABP News uploaded on the video sharing platform Dailymotion. In the report, the anchor notes that as per investigation by ABP News, the addresses and websites listed in the rate card are not linked to any persons who offer cash incentives for Love Jihad.





We also came across a report by India.com published on February 10, 2016. As per the report, the Vadodara police had directed people not to fall in the trap of the viral claim and maintain peace.

Even the Zee News published a video report on February 10, 2016 which noted that the claims made in the rate card are suspicious and raised questions about its veracity.

We also found that the logo seen in the viral rate card is of the Lebanese Shia Islamist militant group, Hezbollah as seen below. The militant group is primarily based in the Middle East and active in Lebanon and Syria. However, the addresses listed in the rate card are of offices of Popular Front of India, the Islamist political organisations, in Bangalore, Kozhikode and Chennai.

We also found that the first line of the poster reads, "in the name of allah……most merciful, most beneficial." Whereas originally, it is, "In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful."

We found that the viral image of a rate card is based on the right-wing conspiracy promoted by right-wing groups and has not been circulated by persons from the Muslim community. The viral rate card has discrepancies in its logo and the Vadodara police advised against circulating it back in 2016. Thus, we can ascertain that the viral image is a fake rate card circulated to malign the Muslim community.

