Fact Check: Morphed Image Of The News Minute's Article On Mohammad Azharuddeen Goes Viral On Social Media

Many social media users are sharing an image purportedly of an article published by The News Minute with a communal stereotype in its headline. According to the image, The News Minute has covered a story on Mohammad Mohammad Azharuddeen, a cricketer from Kerala, with the headline 'Kerala born Muslim boy blasts Mumbai'.

On January 13, 2021, Mohammad Azharuddeen from Kerala's Kasargod district scored a century in 37 balls against Mumbai in the domestic T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

In context to this, many social media users are sharing an image of a digitally morphed article of The News Minute to show the hypocrisy of the media house. People are sharing the image with different captions. A Facebook page, Meme Ki Mumbai, share the image with the caption, "Cricket Jihaad."









Claim:



The News Minute titled its report on Mohammad Azharuddeen as 'Kerala born Muslim boy blasts Mumbai.'

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian searched for articles published by The News Minute on Mohammad Azharuddeen and found an article published on January 14, 2021. The article was titled, "Kerala opener Azharuddeen who scored a century in 37 balls wins hearts." We compared both the viral image with the original image and found both had the same date, time and thumbnail image on it. Both the viral and original image had the same caption, "The Kasargod-born cricketer is the first player to score a T20 century in domestic cricket for the Kerala team". The only difference is of the headline.





Dhanya Rajendran, Editor-in-Chief of The News Minute also posted on Facebook, clarifying the viral image to be fake. She posted the image of both viral and original article with the caption, "Extremely disappointed with people who made a fake screenshot, even more disappointed with journalists here spreading it. This was our original headline. If nothing else, have some trust that we would not have such a headline."

Extremely disappointed with people who made a fake screenshot, even more disappointed with journalists here spreading... Posted by Dhanya Rajendran on Saturday, 16 January 2021

BoomLive contacted Dhanya Rajendran who said, "The edited screenshot with a fake headline was brought to our attention on Saturday morning, but we did not realise then the extent to which it was going to spread. In future, we will debunk such fake claims as soon as it is brought to our attention." She also said that fighting fake news cannot be done without the support of newsreaders and hence newsreaders should bring any disinformation they encounter under the attention of media organisations.

Hence, the viral image on Mohammad Azharuddeen claiming to be of The News Minute is digitally morphed.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: PIB Fact Check Says Congress Wrongly Claimed 'Chinese FDI Drastically Rose During Modi Regime'