Fact Check

Makers Of The Family Man Deny LiveMint Report Claiming 'Show Has Been Cancelled'

LiveMint reported that season 2 of The Family Man has been cancelled after the new OTT guidelines were released. Actor Manoj Bajpayee and the directors of the show have rubbished the report.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   10 March 2021 2:00 PM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
Makers Of The Family Man Deny LiveMint Report Claiming Show Has Been Cancelled

Image Credit: India Today

Many social media users claimed that season 2 of The Family Man, a popular Amazon Prime series is cancelled after the new OTT guidelines were released by the Information and Broadcast Ministry. The claim went viral after LiveMint reported that season 2 of The Family Man is cancelled on March 8.


A Twitter user, Jyoti Suparna Chincholi, tweeted a link of the LiveMint article with a caption, "Thank you @MIB_India for notifying guidelines to OTT to cancel the web series with Anti-Hindu content. Pataal Lok & Family man already cancelled on Amazon Prime Video. This is all possible because of our awareness and unity."

Similarly, many other Twiterartis shared similar content with different captions but all claiming that Amazon Prime has cancelled The Family Man.

Verified Twitter handle NextBigWhat also tweeted about the cancellation of The Family Man and Paatal Lok.

Claim:

Season 2 of The Family Man has been cancelled.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian searched with the keyword, "The Family Man cancelled" and found an article published by Bollywood Hungama on March 10, 2021. The article quoted a source who denied the cancellation of the streaming of The Family Man on Amazon Prime. The source of the article said, "What Raj and DK tweeted is right. There's no way the season is getting cancelled. We were quite shocked when this report came in. There's no truth to it at all." On speculations of Amazon Prime minutely going through all content and asking to reshot objectionable content, the source said, "Nothing in the show is getting reshot. Raj and DK have already moved on to their next web series, starring Shahid Kapoor. And no, Amazon Prime is not even censoring anything. There's nothing in the show that needs to be removed."

Raj and DK, the makers of the series also refuted the claim of Amazon Prime cancelling the streaming of Family Man. They tweeted the link of the LiveMintit with two letters, "BS".

Manoj Bajpayee, the lead actor of the series also replied to the Tweet of Raj and DK. Bajpayee said, "Who are these people "insiders" or "sources"?utter nonsensical article without an iota of truth .next time speak to amazon and the directors instead of your hoax sources. Thank you!!!"

Live Mint has sourced its article based on two anonymous people who it said were aware of the matter.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Video Of Christian Pastor Demeaning Tirumala Shrine Recirculated To Target Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Claim Review :  The telecast of season 2 of The Family Man has been cancelled.
Claimed By :  Live Mint
Fact Check :  False
Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Yusha Rahman

Yusha Rahman

Fact-Checker

Yusha, an engineer turned journalist with a core interest in sensible journalism. Since the time she worked in an MNC, she saw how fake news was rife to malign images of communities, leaders, etc. This encouraged her to give up her career in MNC and passionately work towards curbing fake news and propaganda.

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian