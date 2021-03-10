Makers Of The Family Man Deny LiveMint Report Claiming 'Show Has Been Cancelled'

Many social media users claimed that season 2 of The Family Man, a popular Amazon Prime series is cancelled after the new OTT guidelines were released by the Information and Broadcast Ministry. The claim went viral after LiveMint reported that season 2 of The Family Man is cancelled on March 8.





A Twitter user, Jyoti Suparna Chincholi, tweeted a link of the LiveMint article with a caption, "Thank you @MIB_India for notifying guidelines to OTT to cancel the web series with Anti-Hindu content. Pataal Lok & Family man already cancelled on Amazon Prime Video. This is all possible because of our awareness and unity."



Thank you @MIB_India for notifying guidelines to OTT to cancel the web series with Anti-Hindu content.

Pataal lok & Family man already canceled on Amazon Prime Video.

This is all possible because of our awareness and unity. #HindusStayUnited 💪💪💪https://t.co/ZBL39dgj0m — Jyoti Suparna Chincholi (@yamini_jyoti) March 9, 2021

Similarly, many other Twiterartis shared similar content with different captions but all claiming that Amazon Prime has cancelled The Family Man.

"Spy thriller The Family Man and the upcoming season of crime series Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime Video have been cancelled in view of the recent guidelines notified by the information and broadcasting ministry to regulate over-the-top (OTT) platforms." https://t.co/HEvT9ScWEm — Tom Babu (@Tom_Babu) March 9, 2021

Verified Twitter handle NextBigWhat also tweeted about the cancellation of The Family Man and Paatal Lok.

New OTT platform rules have led to the cancellation of many sequels of series such as The Family Man, Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime https://t.co/Ad9yZHXAy6#DigitalIndia pic.twitter.com/dzEq9VQRkT — NextBigWhat (@nextbigwhat) March 9, 2021

Claim:



Season 2 of The Family Man has been cancelled.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian searched with the keyword, "The Family Man cancelled" and found an article published by Bollywood Hungama on March 10, 2021. The article quoted a source who denied the cancellation of the streaming of The Family Man on Amazon Prime. The source of the article said, "What Raj and DK tweeted is right. There's no way the season is getting cancelled. We were quite shocked when this report came in. There's no truth to it at all." On speculations of Amazon Prime minutely going through all content and asking to reshot objectionable content, the source said, "Nothing in the show is getting reshot. Raj and DK have already moved on to their next web series, starring Shahid Kapoor. And no, Amazon Prime is not even censoring anything. There's nothing in the show that needs to be removed."

Raj and DK, the makers of the series also refuted the claim of Amazon Prime cancelling the streaming of Family Man. They tweeted the link of the LiveMintit with two letters, "BS".

Manoj Bajpayee, the lead actor of the series also replied to the Tweet of Raj and DK. Bajpayee said, "Who are these people "insiders" or "sources"?utter nonsensical article without an iota of truth .next time speak to amazon and the directors instead of your hoax sources. Thank you!!!"

Who are these people "insiders" or "sources"?utter nonsensical article without an iota of truth .next time speak to amazon and the directors instead of your hoax sources. Thank you!!! — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) March 8, 2021

Live Mint has sourced its article based on two anonymous people who it said were aware of the matter.

