Viral Image Of Militant Dressed As Woman Is From Afghanistan, Not India

A picture is being widely circulated on social media in which security forces can be seen escorting a man donning women's clothing.

In the viral picture, the man can be seen wearing women's clothes and it is being shared with the claim that it is from India. Netizens while sharing the post are stating that the man, who was a terrorist, was caught and dressed in this manner under the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) rule.

While tweeting, internet users wrote, "हर घर से कांग्रेस काल मे अफजल निकलेगा सुना तो था परंतु भाजपा शासन में ऐसे निकलेगा ये नही पता था" (In the congress era, we had heard Afzal will come out from every house but did not know that it would come out like this under BJP rule).





The viral post is widely shared on Facebook as well.





Claim:

The viral picture of a terrorist wearing women's clothes and being escorted by Army personnel is from India.

Fact Check:

We have found that the viral post is misleading. The picture is from Afghanistan and dates back to 2012.

On doing a google reverse image search of the viral picture, we found a few international media reports in which this picture has been featured.

According to reports in the Mirror and Daily Mail, the picture was taken in March 2012 when Afghan security forces apprehended seven Taliban militants in Kabul, disguised as women. After being arrested, they were presented in front of the media.

This picture is also present in the photo gallery of 'Outlook' with the same information. The picture was taken by the news agency AP's photographer Rahmat Gul.

It is evident from the media reports published by Mirror and Daily Mail that the viral picture is from Afghanistan and is more than nine years old. It has no connection with India. Hence, the viral claim is false.









