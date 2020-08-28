Fact Check: Was A Terrorist Caught In Hubli Bus Stand, Karnataka?

A video showing a man who is kneeling and has face covered and hands behind his head, is being circulated on social media platforms. In the 15-second clip, the man can be seen surrounded by policemen pointing guns at him. Social media posts claim that a terrorist was captured at Hubli bus stand in Karnataka.



"Terrorist at Hubli bus stand Karnataka state," reads the caption of one such post.









Claim:

A terrorist was captured at the Hubli bus stand in Karnataka. Fact Check: The claim is false. A Google Reverse Image search was done by breaking the video into individual frames using InVid. This led to a report by Hubballi Times, which was published on August 22. The report carried a scene from the viral video. According to the report, the video starts with a commotion inside a North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NKWRTC) bus. However, the entire exercise seen in the video is actually a mock drill.





The drill was conducted by the Hubballi-Dharwad police and emergency workers in an effort to create awareness amongst the citizens to alert citizen.



A longer version of the mock drill video can be seen here.

The Logical Indian reached out to S S Kamatagi, PI of Old Hubli Police Station, who confirmed that the video was of a mock drill.

News18 Kannada also picked the story. The report which was published on August 23 said that apart from Hubli bus stand, the police had also carried out a mock drill at the airport.

Airport Security Unit -APSU, team of state police and KSISF ready to deal with any adverse security situation. Anti-terrorist mock exercise conducted at Hubli Airport to check preparedness of APSU and other security agencies.#SafeAndSecureHubballiAirport#AAICares@AAI_Official pic.twitter.com/2sh9xXDVDw — Hubballi Airport (@aaihbxairport) August 25, 2020