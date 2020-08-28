Fact Check

Fact Check: Was A Terrorist Caught In Hubli Bus Stand, Karnataka?

The Logical Indian Fact Check team investigates the claim that a terrorist was captured at the Hubli bus stand in Karnataka.

The Logical Indian Crew
Karnataka   |   28 Aug 2020 9:40 AM GMT
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
A video showing a man who is kneeling and has face covered and hands behind his head, is being circulated on social media platforms. In the 15-second clip, the man can be seen surrounded by policemen pointing guns at him. Social media posts claim that a terrorist was captured at Hubli bus stand in Karnataka.

"Terrorist at Hubli bus stand Karnataka state," reads the caption of one such post.



Claim:

A terrorist was captured at the Hubli bus stand in Karnataka.

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

A Google Reverse Image search was done by breaking the video into individual frames using InVid. This led to a report by Hubballi Times, which was published on August 22. The report carried a scene from the viral video.

According to the report, the video starts with a commotion inside a North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NKWRTC) bus. However, the entire exercise seen in the video is actually a mock drill.


The drill was conducted by the Hubballi-Dharwad police and emergency workers in an effort to create awareness amongst the citizens to alert citizen.

A longer version of the mock drill video can be seen here.

The Logical Indian reached out to S S Kamatagi, PI of Old Hubli Police Station, who confirmed that the video was of a mock drill.

News18 Kannada also picked the story. The report which was published on August 23 said that apart from Hubli bus stand, the police had also carried out a mock drill at the airport.

Therefore, the viral video shows a mock drill and not a real incident.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Claim Review :  A terrorist was captured at the Hubli bus stand in Karnataka.
Claimed By :  Social Media posts
Fact Check :  False
