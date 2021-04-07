Sudarshan News Shares Video Of Temple Vandalism In Delhi With False Communal Spin

Sudarshan News shared a video of a vandalized temple in Delhi with a caption that translates in English as "Delhi is turning into hell. Vandalization in the pious Vaishno Devi temple of Punjabi Bagh police station. Utmost efforts to damage antique idols. Devotees are angry."

Multiple social media handle shared the video with a caption, insinuating that Muslims did the vandalization. They shared the video with a caption that translates in English as, "Vandalisation done in the pious temple of Ma Vaishno Devi near Punjab bagh police station by people of a special community. But now no one will say anything as it is the matter of secularism".

The video is widely shared on Twitter.

पंजाबी बाग थानाक्षेत्र के माँ वैष्णो देवी के पवित्र मन्दिर में तोड़फोड़, एक विशेष समुदाय के द्वारा किया गया लेकिन अब कोई कुछ नहीं बोलेगा, secularism की बात है।

इन लोगो पर FIR कब होगी

RT KRO PLS#संतो_पर_FIR_क्यों pic.twitter.com/vCrTP91Mtg — हिंदुत्व की सेना 🚩 (@hindutavakisena) April 4, 2021

Claim:

Muslims did the vandalization of the temple.

Fact Check:

On searching with the keyword, 'Vaishno Devi temple in Delhi', we found a report by The Indian Express published on April 4, 2021. According to the news, the man who damaged the temple idols was identified as Vicky Mal, who was arrested. The report quoted police officials who said, 'Holding a grudge against God for giving him a life of a vagabond, a 28-year-old man allegedly threw stones and bricks at a temple in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh.'

The link to the article is here

The Federal also reported about the incident. According to the report, the police analysed CCTV footage during the investigation and found that Mal had thrown stones at the temple on Friday night. Later on Saturday morning, the priest of Vaishno Mata Mandir, Ranjeet Pathak, found that Lord Shiva's two statues, which were kept in an open area of the temple, were broken.

The accused Mal is a ragpicker who used to work with his father before coronavirus lockdown but later, his father went back to Motihari, Bihar. Mal had a grudge against God for giving him a life of a vagabond, according to an India TV report.

Mal has been arrested, and a case has been registered under IPC sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment).

The Logical Indian contacted Punjabi Bagh police station, who denied any communal angle to the incident.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: UP CM Did Use Expletive Word; Viral Video Isn't Edited As Claimed By Right-Wing Ideologues