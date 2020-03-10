Fact Check

Fact Check: Video Of Muslims Throwing Meat Near Temple In Uttar Pradesh Is Fake

By :  Aditi Chattopadhyay  
India   |   Published : 10 March 2020 8:16 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-03-10T13:54:53+05:30
Image Credit: Navneet Gautam/Twitter, Hathras Police/Twitter

The things lying on the ground were found to be feathers of a rooster and other waste material that were thrown by a shopkeeper into a dustbin.

A video showing what appears to be pieces of meat being purportedly thrown near a Hindu temple with dogs loitering around it in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh has been doing the rounds in social media.

The video has been shared with the claim that Muslims threw pieces of meat near a Hindu temple.



The video was viewed over 38,000 times and has been retweeted over 2000 times. Dainik Jagaran, a popular daily in Uttar Pradesh too reported the matter with the same claim in their article titled 'मंदिर के पास मास के टुकड़े मिलने से लोगों में गुस्सा, अधिकारियों में खलबली Hathras News (Public angry after meat pieces were found near temple) which was published on Friday, 14 February.

Claim:

Muslims threw pieces of meat near a Hindu temple.

Fact Check:

After the video went viral, UP Police, in a tweet, tagged the HATHRAS POLICE and asked them to immediately look into the matter.

In response to this request, the Hathras Police released a statement stating that the things lying on the ground are not pieces of meat but feathers of a rooster and other waste material that were thrown by a shopkeeper into a dustbin.

The statement further said that the waste material was later pulled out of the dustbin by dogs.

The video too clearly shows heaps of garbage lying on the ground at exactly 0:22 second timestamp.


From the police clarification, it is clear that the video is being circulated with a false claim. Adding a communal twist to ordinary events is gradually becoming a trend for the fake news perpetrators.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343

