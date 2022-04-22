Remains Of Temple Found During The Demolition Of The One Minar Mosque In Raichur, Karnataka? Old Image Revived With Misleading Claim

An image of a demolished mosque is doing rounds on social media. In the viral photo, half-demolished minarets of the mosque can be seen. However, the interesting part is some pillars of the demolished mosque look identical to the structure of the Temple. While sharing this image on social media, people claimed that the remains of the Veerabhadreshwara temple were found during the demolition of the mosque's minaret to widen the road in Raichur, Karnataka.

A Twitter user wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "कर्नाटक रायचूर जिले में सड़क चौड़ी करने के लिए एक मीनार को तोड़ा गया तो पुराने खम्बे सामने आ गये।खम्बों की बनावट और शिल्प कला मन्दिर की लगती है जो वहां के लोगों के पुरखों की उस बात को सत्य का प्रकाश देती हैं कि वहां का प्रसिद्ध वीरभद्रेश्वर मन्दिर का मूल स्थान एक जमाने में यही था."

[English Translation: In the Raichur district of Karnataka, when a minaret was demolished to widen the road, the old pillars came to the fore. The structure and sculpture of the pillars seem to be of the temple, which gives light to the truth of what the ancestors of the people living in this area used to say that the original place of the Veerbhadreshwar temple was at this place one time.]

कर्नाटक रायचूर जिले में सड़क चौड़ी करने के लिए एक मीनार को तोड़ा गया तो पुराने खम्बे सामने आ गये।खम्बों की बनावट और शिल्प कला मन्दिर की लगती है जो वहां के लोगों के पुरखों की उस बात को सत्य का प्रकाश देती हैं कि वहां का प्रसिद्ध वीरभद्रेश्वर मन्दिर का मूल स्थान एक जमाने में यही था pic.twitter.com/yGGe0EfJ63 — Nivedita Bansal (@Nivedita_Bjp) April 19, 2022

A Facebook user wrote, "कर्नाटक के रायचूर जिले में सड़क चौड़ी करने के लिए एक मीनार को तोड़ा गया तो पुराने खम्बे सामने आ गये। इन खम्बों की बनावट और शिल्प कला मन्दिर की लगती है जो वहां के लोगों के पुरखों की उस बात को सत्य का प्रकाश देती हैं कि *वहां का प्रसिद्ध वीरभद्रेश्वर मन्दिर का मूल स्थान एक जमाने में यही था, जिस पर यह मीनार बनाई गयी थी."

[English Translation: In the Raichur district of Karnataka, when a minaret was demolished to widen the road, the old pillars came to the fore. The design and sculpture of these pillars are like that of the temple, which gives light to the truth of the ancestors of the people there that the original place of the famous Veerbhadreshwar temple was once this, on which this tower was built.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

The remains of the Veerabhadreshwara temple were found during the demolition of minarets of a mosque in Raichur, Karnataka.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral image is from 2016, and no temple was found during the demolition process.

We conducted a reverse image search on the viral image which led us to a tweet from Public TV dated April 2016 in which a similar image can be seen. The image caption reads in English, "Hindu temple found in a mosque during road widening." The tweet suggests that the viral image is not recent.

On searching more, we found a similar image in a report of One India Kannada dated 13 April 2016. According to the report, a mosque was cleared during a road widening in Raichur. During this time, the temple was claimed to be under a mosque. The pillar design of the mosque looks quite similar to the temple's structure.

In a report in Deccan Herald dated 15 April 2016, some pillars resembling Hindu places of worship were found under the 'Ek Minar' mosque during the road widening, following which right-wing organisations demanded an inquiry into the matter.

We tried to find more details of the demolition drive of Ek Minar Mosque. During this, we found a report of Alt News regarding the viral claim back in 2018. According to it, Alt News contacted the then-District Magistrate of Raichur, who said, "The information that is being shared on social media is untrue. When the demolition happened in Raichur, there were some traditional buildings. Ek Minar, which is a very old structure, was one of the buildings that was demolished for road widening. Such old structures have a variety of carvings, and it cannot be concluded that it was originally a temple from just one pillar. Some groups tried to make this claim, but when they were countered, they did not pursue with the claim".





Our investigation shows that the claim that the remains of Veerabhadreshwara temple were found after demolishing the mosque's minaret to widen the road in Raichur, Karnataka, is misleading. The viral image is not recent but from 2016. Also, Alt News spoke to then DM of Raichur back in 2018, who said that there is no conclusive evidence favouring the claim being made.

