Many right-wing Facebook pages have posted a video in which a person is seen throwing stones at a Shivalinga located in a temple with a claim that anti-Hindu miscreants did this to trigger communal violence.

OpIndia did a story on this too and the archive of which can be seen here. OpIndia reported that the stones were thrown with an intent to disturb social harmony and hurt the sentiments of Hindus.







The same story was published by another website, India Aware.



The video became viral on social media.







Claim:



Stones were thrown at a Shivalinga in a temple in Ranchi to hurt the sentiments of Hindus and create a ruckus.

Fact Check:



The Logical Indian did a search with the keyword 'linga at a Shiva temple in Ranchi' and found a story published in Dainik Jagran.

The video is of a Shiva temple located in Rangrej Gali in Upper Bazar of Ranchi, Jharkhand. On October 4, 2020, around 8 in the morning, locals of Rangrez Gali found out that Shiv Linga of the temple was broken in the morning. They checked the CCTV footage and found a man throwing stones at the temple. They accused miscreants to have done this in order to disrupt the social harmony. Sanjay Poddar, President of Shri Mahavir Mandal Doranda Central Committee condemned the incident and said that this was done to hurt religious sentiments and it won't be tolerated. As a retaliation, many shops were closed in the area and people protested. Later, police intervened and assured that action will be taken.

According to the reports, the person did not just throw stones at the temple but also threw stones at the nearby slabs of the drainage. Quoting DSP Yashodhara, station in-charge of the local police station, Dainik Jagran said that the person throwing stone was suffering from mental illness.







The Logical Indian also found a report published by the Newslaundry. According to the reports, the SSP said, "It has been proved by CCTV footage that a mentally unstable person did it."

The Newslaundry also said that Surendra Kumar Jha, Senior Superintendent of Police, denied any claims of religious angle to the story and said the person throwing stones is a mentally unstable person residing in Pahadi Mandir, around 2 km away from the temple.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Digitally Manipulated Image Shared With False Claims Of Sonia Gandhi Sitting In Lap Of Ex-Maldives President.