Image Of Temple Demolition During BJP Rule In Rajasthan Shared As Recent To Target Ashok Gehlot Government

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Image Of Temple Demolition During BJP Rule In Rajasthan Shared As Recent To Target Ashok Gehlot Government

Rajasthan,  28 April 2022 2:45 PM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

One of the posts says, "Why does Congress hate Hindus so much? According to me, all these jihadis are grandsons of Aurangzeb. Anti-Hindu Gehlot government". However, the 200-yr-old temple was demolished during the Vasundhara Raje led BJP government in Rajasthan for a Metro project.

A few days back in Rajasthan's Alwar, the municipality bulldozed three temples. During this anti-encroachment drive, a 300-year-old temple was also demolished after which the political tussle started between Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party. Amidst all of this, an image of JCB and a crane machine demolishing a temple is going viral on social media. While sharing this image, people on social media claimed that the viral image is of Alwar where the "anti-Hindu" Gehlot government demolished the temples in the country of Hindus.

A Twitter user shared this image and wrote, "#शिवलिंग को ड्रिल से उखाड़कर फेंक दिया गया, शिव मंदिर को बुलडोजर से ध्वस्त कर दिया गया, ये पाकिस्तान या बांग्लादेश में नहीं हुआ है बल्कि भारत में राजस्थान के अलवर में हुआ है."

[English Translation: Shivling was uprooted with a drill and thrown away, Shiva temple was demolished by bulldozer, This has not happened in Pakistan or Bangladesh, but in Alwar, Rajasthan in India.]

Another user wrote, "कांग्रेस हिन्दुओं से इतनी घृणा क्यों करती है? मेरे हिसाब से ये सब जिहादी औरंजेब के ही नाती पोते हैं #हिंदू_विरोधी_गहलोत_सरकार."

[English Translation: Why does Congress hate Hindus so much? According to me, all these jihadis are grandsons of Aurangzeb. Anti-Hindu Gehlot government.]

A Facebook user wrote, "खंडित हैं देव प्रतिमाएं, हिंदुओं के देश में ! वापस आ गया गजनवी, गहलोत के वेश में."

[English Translation: Deities are broken, in the country of Hindus! Ghaznavi is back, disguised as Gehlot.]

This image is viral on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Viral images show a Hindu temple destroyed by Ashok Gehlot led Rajasthan government.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral image is 7 years old.

During the initial investigation, we conducted a reverse image search of the viral image which lead us to a report of Aaj Tak dated 14 June 2015. The title of the report reads in Hindi, "जयपुर मेट्रो के विस्तार की खातिर ढहा दिए 200 साल पुराने मंदिर. [English Translation: 200 years old temple demolished for the expansion of Jaipur Metro.] According to the report, the viral photo was taken in Jaipur in 2015 when about a 200-year-old temple was demolished for a metro project in Jaipur. Metro work was getting interrupted due to the Rozgareshwar Mahadev and Kashharan Mahadev temples of Jaipur. Jaipur Metro officials said that they had sent notice before demolishing the temple so that the idols and items of the temple could be shifted to the right place in time.

Image Credit: Aajtak

According to the report of Amaj Ujala dated 23 July 2015, the Rozgareshwar Mahadev Temple was demolished due to obstruction in the Jaipur Metro Corridor. At that time the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and locals had also expressed displeasure at the Rajasthan government for the demolition of temples. The police arrested 12 people who were provoking common people during the demolition of the temple.

Image Credit: Amar Ujala

After the protest by Hindu organisations, the Rajasthan government at that time took the decision to rebuild a total of 22 temples including the Rojgareshwar temple. It is worth noting that in 2015, there was a BJP government in Rajasthan and the CM was Vasundhara Raje.

Our investigation shows that the viral image of temple demolition is almost 7 years old. The temple was demolished during the Vasundhara Raje let BJP government in Rajasthan for the Metro project. It has nothing to do with the Ashok Gehlot government. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: This Exclusive Report Of TV9 Bharatvarsh On Srilanka's Hambantota Port Is Fictitious And Fabricated; Know Why!

Rajasthan 
Temple 
Ashok Gehlot 
Demolition 
BJP 
Old Image 

