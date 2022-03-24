Temple Demolished In Vijayawada On The Direction Of Andhra Government? Know The Truth!

A video of a temple demolition is viral on social media and in the 20-second-video, a JCB can be seen demolishing a temple-like structure. A mosque is visible on the other side of the same road, however, it remains unharmed. While sharing this video, it is being claimed that the viral video is from Vijayawada where a Shiva temple is being demolished by the Andhra Pradesh government to widen the road while the mosque remains untouched.

A Facebook user shared this video with a Hindi caption which reads, "विजयवाड़ा में सड़क चौड़ी करने के लिए एक शिव मंदिर तोड़ा जा रहा है जबकि उसके सामने वाली मजार को हाथ तक लगाने कि हिम्मत नहीं रही है वहां के क्रिश्चन मुख्यमंत्री जगमोहन रेड्डी की यह सब तुम्हारे भूल का नतीजा है हिंदुओं."

[English Translation: A Shiva temple is being demolished to widen the road in Vijayawada, while the Christian Chief Minister Jagmohan Reddy does not have the courage to touch the mazar in front of it. Hindus, all this is the result of your mistake.]





It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Shiva temple in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh is being demolished by the state government for road widening project while a Mosque opposite to it remains untouched.

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral incident is from 2020 and the demolition was done for Temple renovation project.

During the initial investigation, we did a keyword search on Google and found that the viral video is available on internet since 2020. Many Facebook and Twitter users had shared the same footage back in 2020 as well. It clearly means that the viral video is not from recent time.

What a fall of people in Andhra please hang yourself in shame if anything left. As a part of Road Widening in Vijaywada they are demolishing a part of Shiva Temple but not even touching a brick of Mosque which is also in the middle of the road.@BJP4Andhra @JanaSenaParty pic.twitter.com/ISIb0BmLJU — Anirudh🇮🇳 (@aapsingekar) March 5, 2020





In further investigation, we found Facebook user post dated back to 2020, in which a report related to same temple demolition can be seen. The caption of the post reads, "See this news, don't spread fake news."





Since the report was in Telugu, we first translated it into English language. According to the report, the temple in the viral video is Vijayeshwa Temple. It was demolished for the renovation purposes, in order to widen the area of the temple. The article also mentioned about the clip of this renovation project which is being falsely shared as demolition of temple. It also appeals to devotees to not believe the false news and propaganda. Revenue official also stated that the development work will be completed in ten months after which it will be accessible for the devotees.

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video is not from recent time. It is available on the internet since 2020. Also, the viral video is of renovation drive conducted by the temple authority to widen the area of temple. Temple authority also refuted the demolition claim. It is being falsely shared on internet as demolition of temple done by Andhra Pradesh government. Hence, the viral claim is false.

