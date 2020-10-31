Fact Check

Fact Check: BJP Mahila Morcha Head Shares Old Video To Claim People Coming In Tejashwi Yadav's Rally Support PM Modi

An old video of Lok Sabha elections rally is shared with a false claim that people in Bihar in Tejashwi Yadav's recent rally said they will support Narendra Modi.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   31 Oct 2020 12:44 PM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Rajath
Fact Check: BJP Mahila Morcha Head Shares Old Video To Claim People Coming In Tejashwi Yadavs Rally Support PM Modi

BSocial media head of BJP Mahila Morcha, Preeti Gandhi, shared a video on her Twitter handle in the backdrop of recent election campaign going on in Bihar for State Assembly.

The video was of ABP news and showed an election rally of RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, in which people who came to the rally were saying they will vote for Narendra Modi. It was shared with the caption, "Especially for those who have been going ga-ga about the crowds at Tejashwi Yadav's rallies in Bihar!! That crowd is present there only for their entertainment...They are extremely clear that their vote is reserved only for PM Narendra Modi!! JAI HO".

Claim:

People present in Tejashwi Yadav's rally for Bihar election campaign said they will vote for Modi.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian took a screenshot of the image and magnified the image. On magnifying, we found a ticker on the video which said, "23 May ko sabse tezz natije kewal ABP News par." (Translates in English as, 'On May 23, fastest results only on ABP News.'). May 23, was the result day of Lok Sabha elections 2019.


The ticker also said that in Motihari, Aakash will be contesting on RLSP's ticket. According to a report of News 18, Aakash Kumar Singh contested election from RLSP and was the runner up from the constituency in 2019 elections.

Thus, it is clear that the video is of 2019 Lok Sabha elections and not recent Bihar elections.

The Logical Indian then searched for Tejashwi Yadav's Bihar rally in 2019 Lok Sabha elections on YouTube channel of ABP news and found the video published there.


In the same video after 11 minutes, people are also seen favouring Tejashwi Yadav.

The reporter of ABP News, Utkarsh Kumar, who covered this news also tweeted about this video and confirmed it belonged to 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Thus, a video of Tejashwi Yadav during his 2019 Election campaign when he went to campaign for Aakash Kumar Singh of RLSP in Motihari is being shared with a false claim of people coming to Tejashwi's Bihar Assembly elections rally just for entertainment.

The news was earlier fact-checked by Alt News.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Did Tejashwi Yadav Distribute Money During Bihar Election Campaign?

Claim Review :  People present in Tejashwi Yadavs rally for Bihar election campaign said they will vote for Modi.
Claimed By :  Priti Gandhi
Fact Check :  False
Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Yusha Rahman

Yusha Rahman

Fact-Checker

Yusha, an engineering graduate who pursued her passion for journalism, is enthusiastic about curbing fake news and takes a keen interest in books, poetry and politics.

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

Rajath

Rajath

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian