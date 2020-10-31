Fact Check: BJP Mahila Morcha Head Shares Old Video To Claim People Coming In Tejashwi Yadav's Rally Support PM Modi

BSocial media head of BJP Mahila Morcha, Preeti Gandhi, shared a video on her Twitter handle in the backdrop of recent election campaign going on in Bihar for State Assembly.

The video was of ABP news and showed an election rally of RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, in which people who came to the rally were saying they will vote for Narendra Modi. It was shared with the caption, "Especially for those who have been going ga-ga about the crowds at Tejashwi Yadav's rallies in Bihar!! That crowd is present there only for their entertainment...They are extremely clear that their vote is reserved only for PM Narendra Modi!! JAI HO".

Especially for those who have been going ga-ga about the crowds at @yadavtejashwi's rallies in Bihar!!



That crowd is present there only for their entertainment...They are extremely clear that their vote is reserved only for PM @narendramodi!! JAI HO#BiharWithNDA pic.twitter.com/OypYi8t1pN — Priti Gandhi - प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) October 30, 2020

Claim:



People present in Tejashwi Yadav's rally for Bihar election campaign said they will vote for Modi.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian took a screenshot of the image and magnified the image. On magnifying, we found a ticker on the video which said, "23 May ko sabse tezz natije kewal ABP News par." (Translates in English as, 'On May 23, fastest results only on ABP News.'). May 23, was the result day of Lok Sabha elections 2019.





The ticker also said that in Motihari, Aakash will be contesting on RLSP's ticket. According to a report of News 18, Aakash Kumar Singh contested election from RLSP and was the runner up from the constituency in 2019 elections.

Thus, it is clear that the video is of 2019 Lok Sabha elections and not recent Bihar elections.

The Logical Indian then searched for Tejashwi Yadav's Bihar rally in 2019 Lok Sabha elections on YouTube channel of ABP news and found the video published there.





In the same video after 11 minutes, people are also seen favouring Tejashwi Yadav.

The reporter of ABP News, Utkarsh Kumar, who covered this news also tweeted about this video and confirmed it belonged to 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

बीते कई दिनों से BJP-JDU और तमाम दूसरे दलों के लोगों के साथ ही आम लोग भी ये video शेयर कर रहे हैं। शेयर करिए, खूब करिए, लेकिन साथ में ये भी लिख दीजिए कि ये पिछले लोकसभा चुनाव का video है।



आप लोगों से निवेदन है कि मेरे नाम और मेरी शक्ल के साथ fake news मत फैलाइए। #BiharElections https://t.co/KtvK0Yv2Xu — Utkarsh Singh (@UtkarshSingh_) October 30, 2020

Thus, a video of Tejashwi Yadav during his 2019 Election campaign when he went to campaign for Aakash Kumar Singh of RLSP in Motihari is being shared with a false claim of people coming to Tejashwi's Bihar Assembly elections rally just for entertainment.

The news was earlier fact-checked by Alt News.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Did Tejashwi Yadav Distribute Money During Bihar Election Campaign?