Fact Check: Did Tejashwi Yadav Distribute Money During Bihar Election Campaign?

As Bihar elections are going on, a lot of videos and images are being circulated with false context.

Similarly, a video of RJD's Tejashwi Yadav is getting viral on social media in which he can be seen distributing money to people. The video is being played with the background sound, 'Tere har dukh mein har sukh mein yahi kaam aayega, rishta tu banade Shyam se aaram payega.'

Varun Puri, social media head of BJP Punjab also shared the same video with the caption, "तेजस्वी यादव बिहार में नौकरियाँ बाँटते हुए।" (Translates in English as, "Tejaswi Yadav distributing jobs to people in Bihar.")





The video is being widely circulated on many social media pages.





Claim:



Tejashwi Yadav is distributing money to people in Bihar before elections.

Fact Check:



The Logical Indian did a keyword search 'Tejashwi Yadav distributing money' and found a report published in Navbharat Times on August 17, 2020. According to the report, 'Tejashwi Yadav distributed money to flood victims in Chapra'.

We also did a reverse image search and found a similar story was published on Tejashwi Yadav's Facebook page on July 31, 2020. The video was shared with the caption, "चकिया, पिपरा विधानसभा क्षेत्र में बाढ़ पीड़ितों संग दुःख-दर्द साँझा कर सहयोग किया।" (Translates in English as, "Helping flood victims of Chakia, Pipri Vidhansabha region'). Chakia is situated in Purvi Champaran district.

The Logical Indian also did an image comparison of the screengrab from the viral video and the original video, and found both were same.





We also found a story published in Navbharat Times on July 31, 2020. According to the report, Tejashwi Yadav went to East Champaran for a round of flood-affected area.

The Logical Indian spoke to Sanjay Yadav, personal assistant to Tejashwi Yadav and he rubbished any such allegations. He said, " It is just a cheap tactic of IT cell of BJP and JD(U) to troll." He also that an old video of Tejashwi financially helping victims of Bihar flood has been circulated on social media as him distributing money during election campaigns.

Hence, an old video of Tejashwi Yadav distributing money during flood in East Champaran has gone viral with the false context of him distributing money during Bihar election campaign.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

