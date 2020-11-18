Fact Check: No, Tejashwi Yadav Did Not Participate In Candle March To Seek Justice For Gunaz Kahtun

On October 30, a 20-yr-old girl named Gulnaz Khatun was burnt alive in Vaishali district of Bihar. Gulnaz was allegedly set ablaze by Satish Rai, Chandan Rai and Vijay Rai for resisting sexual assault against her. On November 15, 2020, the girl succumbed to her injuries after which her parents sat on protest with her body and demanded justice. The parents of the victim alleged Bihar Police took no actions against the accused and there are allegations of police not acting on it as there were elections in Bihar. Boomlive talked to the SP of the area, he said the main accused has been arrested.

After the statement of the victim came to light, social media is filled with posts showing outrage against the heinous incident.

In context to this, an image is being shared on social media that purportedly shows RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav participating in a candle march to seek justice for Gulnaz Khatun and demanding arrest of the culprits.

The image has gone viral with the caption, "बिहार की बेटी गुलनाज़ के इंसाफ के लिए Tejashwi Yadav कैंडल मार्च के साथ सड़क और उतर गए हैं। तेजस्वी के आने से इस लड़ाई में मज़बूती मिलेगी और इंशा अल्लाह गुलनाज़ को इंसाफ मिलेगा।" (which translates in English as, "Tejashwi Yadav is participating in the candle march for justice for Bihar's daughter Gulnaz. Tejashwi support will give strength to this fight and justice will be given to Gulnaz, Insha Allah.")





The post is being widely shared on Facebook.





The post is also viral on Twitter.



Tejashwi Yadav participated in candle march seeking justice for Gulnaz Khatun.

The Logical Indian first closely observed the picture and found that no one was wearing a mask in the picture which is mandatory during ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

We then did a reverse image search on Google and found that same image was published on ZeeNews on December 24, 2018. In the report, it was mentioned that Tejashwi Yadav took to the road to protest against Nitish Kumar over declining law and order situation in Bihar.





The same story was also covered by ABP. According to the ABP report, Tejashwi Yadav protested along with many businessmen of Bihar against the murder of Gunjan Khemka, a popular businessman of Patna who was shot dead.





On December 24, 2018, Tejashwi Yadav had tweeted about the same protest where the viral photo can be seen.

On November 17, Tejashwi Yadav did condemn the crime against Gulnaz by sharing the post of Rahul Gandhi and said, "Where are those who wanted to get out of Delhi's LED lights and find jungle raj? Nation wants to know who is the King of Jungle Raj?

कहाँ है एलईडी की रोशनी में दिल्ली से बिहार आकर जंगलराज खोजने वाले?



Nation wants to know जंगलराज का महाराजा कौन?? https://t.co/2ebXMqhmLQ — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) November 17, 2020

Tejashwi Yadav did question the govt on the crime committed against Gulnaz but the viral photo is nowhere related to the incident.

