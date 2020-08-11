Fact Check

Fact Check: Did The Supreme Court Approve A Logo For Teachers?

The Logical Indian Fact Check team investigates the claim that the Supreme court has approved a new logo for teachers to put on their car.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   11 Aug 2020 9:50 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-08-11T15:59:26+05:30
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
Fact Check: Did The Supreme Court Approve A Logo For Teachers?

A picture of apparently a logo is being circulated in WhatsApp with the claim that it is the new logo for teachers to put on their car as Doctors and Lawyers do. It is also being said that the Supreme court has approved this logo.


The logo shows two palms around a book and a pen in the centre – with the text "I want, I can, I will."




The Logical Indian received multiple requests to verify the logo.


Claim:

Supreme court has approved a new logo for teachers to put on their car.

Fact Check:

The claim is false. The Supreme Court has not approved any logo for teachers. The website of the Supreme Court has no mention of any directive being passed around it.


The logo has been going viral since the last couple of years.

The logo was originally designed by Rajesh Khanna, a principal of a government school in Ludhiana's Jagraon town, in September 2017, on the occasion of Teacher's Day.

"There has been no directive from SC of this sort, at least none that I know of. We are currently in the process of getting it approved as a trademark. However, the news of the SC approving this symbol is false," the Quint quoted Khanna as saying 2 years ago.

Below is a screenshot of his Facebook page where he states that the logo was created him:


Other photographs from the event can be accessed here.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Aditi Chattopadhyay

Aditi Chattopadhyay

Fact Checker

"I like to read, cook my own food and note down witty lines. Fact checking reminds of the time when I was a kid and would go hunting for whatever caught my fancy in that moment."

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

I am a passionate writer and believe in the power of the social media to bring about social change – it is the small things that each one of us add that contribute to the bigger picture.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

