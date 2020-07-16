Fact Check: Did Tata Motors Launch Electric Car 'EVision' Which Can Run For 1000 Km On One Charge?

Social media is abuzz with the news of a new vehicle launched by Tata Motors called EVision. Apparently, an electric vehicle, EVision, once charged can run up to 1000 km.





These posts also say that the battery warranty is for 10 years.









The Logical Indian received a request to verify the claims.







Tata Motors has launched a new electric car named EVision with record-breaking features. Fact Check: The claim is false. The viral image was from the 2018 Geneva Motor Show and the design is based on OMEGA (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced) architecture. Below are social media posts on the event dating back to 2018:













Below is a video from the event:



Therefore, the launch of this car is not a recent event.

Further, in a Linkedin post based on EVision, Tata Motors through their official account had replied saying that it was fake news.









The Logical Indian reached out to Suresh Rangarajan, the then Head of Corporate Communications at Tata Motors, who said that the event depicted in the viral graphic did occur. However, the claims made in the image are fake.

