Fact Check: Did Tata Motors Launch Electric Car 'EVision' Which Can Run For 1000 Km On One Charge?

Social media is abuzz with the news of a new vehicle launched by Tata Motors called EVision. Apparently, an electric vehicle, EVision, once charged can run up to 1000 km.
These posts also say that the battery warranty is for 10 years.
The Logical Indian received a request to verify the claims.
Claim:
Tata Motors has launched a new electric car named EVision with record-breaking features.
The claim is false.
The viral image was from the 2018 Geneva Motor Show and the design is based on OMEGA (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced) architecture.
Below are social media posts on the event dating back to 2018:
S p e e c h l e s s ! Take a bow @BosePratap 😀 SVP #EVision #Tata #GenevaMotorshow2018 #gims pic.twitter.com/sPL4WPDXM5— Sundar Vaahan Parichay (@sidpatankar) March 6, 2018
Mr. Bernie Ecclestone, former CEO of Formula 1 met Mr. Guenter Butschek, MD & CEO, Tata Motors.#20YearsOfTataAtGIMS #GIMS2018 #LookWhoVisited pic.twitter.com/dKPjAhfn7a— Tata Motors (@TataMotors) March 7, 2018
Below is a video from the event:
Therefore, the launch of this car is not a recent event.
Further, in a Linkedin post based on EVision, Tata Motors through their official account had replied saying that it was fake news.
The Logical Indian reached out to Suresh Rangarajan, the then Head of Corporate Communications at Tata Motors, who said that the event depicted in the viral graphic did occur. However, the claims made in the image are fake.
Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors told The Times Of India that they had launched an electric vehicle based on omega architecture in Geneva 2018. Although the concept of the car is technically feasible, it is not commercially viable.
"We had in fact debuted a concept in Geneva 2018 that was based on Omega architecture. So it's technically feasible but not commercially viable. We would like to promote electric as a mainstream solution," he said.
Further, it was also confirmed that the Tata EVision electric sedan, which was showcased at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, will not be put into production. The CEO had cited commercial reasons for the decision, which essentially means that it would become very expensive to buy.
Features Of Tata EVision:
(1) Predictive energy management systems based on live traffic & routes
(2) Cloud computing, analytics, geo-spatial mapping and increased human-machine interface.
(3) Capable of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) features
(4) Prognostics controller for forecasting of service requirements leading to life cycle management of battery packs, which will be extendable to full vehicle
(5) Slow charging (AC) & fast charging (DC) options
A concept car is a car made to showcase new styling and/or new technology.
"A concept car is a development accelerator," explains DS design director Thierry Metroz. Its role, he says, is to "test the new technologies that we imagine for the future, and accelerate their development".
These vehicles are designed to show what the car company considers a hugely powerful, an all-electric self-driving machine might actually be like.
