Fact Check

Fact Check: Has TATA Motors Launched Cab Service To Compete Against Uber, Ola?

The Logical Indian Fact check team investigates the claim that TATA group launched a new taxi service 'Cab E' to compete against Ola and Uber in Mumbai and Pune.

The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra   |   9 Sep 2020 11:01 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-09-09T16:39:25+05:30
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Fact Check: Has TATA Motors Launched Cab Service To Compete Against Uber, Ola?

A piece of information surrounding the TATA group is being shared on social media with the claim that the TATA group has launched a new taxi service 'Cab E' to compete with Ola and Uber services in Mumbai and Pune.




The Logical Indian received a request to verify the claims.


Claim:

TATA group launched a new taxi service 'Cab E' to compete against Ola and Uber in Mumbai and Pune.

Fact Check:

The claim is false. TATA Group has not launched the 'Cab-E' service.

The 'Cab-E' application has been launched by a company called 'CAB-EEZ INFRA TECH PVT. LTD'.


According to the description provided on Google Play, the company, is a Technology platform operator which supports cab managers by giving them a platform to book rides for intracity and intercity commute and car rentals. Further, this company has no affiliation with the TATA group.

No such announcements were found on the social media handles of TATA Motors or on news reports.

According to the LinkedIn Page of the company, it employs 2-10 employees and is privately held, nowhere it mentions any association with TATA Motors.


If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343

Also Read: Fact Check: Did Tata Motors Launch Electric Car 'EVision' Which Can Run For 1000 Km On One Charge?

Claim Review :  TATA group launched a new taxi service ‘Cab E’ to compete against Ola and Uber in Mumbai and Pune.
Claimed By :  Social Media posts
Fact Check :  False
Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Aditi Chattopadhyay

Aditi Chattopadhyay

Fact Checker

"I like to read, cook my own food and note down witty lines. Fact checking reminds of the time when I was a kid and would go hunting for whatever caught my fancy in that moment."

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian