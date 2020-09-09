Fact Check: Has TATA Motors Launched Cab Service To Compete Against Uber, Ola?

A piece of information surrounding the TATA group is being shared on social media with the claim that the TATA group has launched a new taxi service 'Cab E' to compete with Ola and Uber services in Mumbai and Pune.

@TataMotors TATA has launched new taxi service *Cab E* in Mumbai & Pune.. better alternative to Ola & Uber... TATA always helps the Nation in difficult times.. I request all of you to share this as much as possible.

Download the app on play store.

https://t.co/D9lhs9bTvx



(2/2) — amol (@amol52977923) September 5, 2020







The Logical Indian received a request to verify the claims.







Claim:

TATA group launched a new taxi service 'Cab E' to compete against Ola and Uber in Mumbai and Pune. Fact Check: The claim is false. TATA Group has not launched the 'Cab-E' service. The 'Cab-E' application has been launched by a company called 'CAB-EEZ INFRA TECH PVT. LTD'.





According to the description provided on Google Play, the company, is a Technology platform operator which supports cab managers by giving them a platform to book rides for intracity and intercity commute and car rentals. Further, this company has no affiliation with the TATA group.



No such announcements were found on the social media handles of TATA Motors or on news reports. According to the LinkedIn Page of the company, it employs 2-10 employees and is privately held, nowhere it mentions any association with TATA Motors.



