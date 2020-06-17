Fact Check: Did Tanzania Find Herbal Cure For COVID-19?

As the world races to contain the spread of the contagious Coronavirus, the scientists across the globe are searching for a cure.



In light of this, a piece of news has been doing the rounds with the claim that Tanzania has found a herbal cure for COVID-19, called Covidol. These posts go on to congratulate Tanzania President John Magufuli and further claim that his government and the national health committee have approved the remedy. "Tanzania government comes out with the Cure of COVID 19 ,Efficient well and approved by the national health committee, May all might God bless the efficient leadership of honorable #PRESIDENT DR #JOHN_JOSEPH_POMBE_MAG UNFURI. and the minister of healthy honorable #UMMY_MWALIMUI,,Ameen WELCOME TANZANIA THE LAND OF HEALING. GLORY BE TO GOD ALL MIGHTY," read the caption of one such post.









Tanzania has found a herbal cure for COVID-19. Fact Check: The claim is false. No such official confirmation from the Tanzanian government has been issued yet. Origin Of Claim On May 11, Dr Hamis Malebo, a research scientist at the National Institute for Medical Research (NIMR), had promoted Covidol. He made statements on the 'substance' during a show on Tanzania Broadcasting Service (TBS). Malebo claimed that Covidol's efficacy was proven based on trials conducted on COVID-19 patients. He also added that the government of Tanzania had approved Covidol. According to him, the concoction improves and strengthens the immune system, thereby providing protection against the infection.

The broadcast is in Swahili, the official language of Tanzania and was translated in a report by Pesacheck.

Reportedly, during the same interview, an official from the NIMR refuted the claims. He stated that he has only seen it mentioned on social media platforms. He debunked the claims that Covidol had undergone testing. According to a report by Swahili Times, Dr Paul Mohammed from the Ministry of Natural Medicine and Alternative Medicine has stated that Covidol has not been approved by the ministry. He added that claims on social media does not mean it has been tested by the concerned authorities. It is noteworthy to mention that earlier on May 3, the Ministry of Health of Tanzania had issued a statement on Twitter saying that there is currently no COVID-19 vaccine or treatment.

