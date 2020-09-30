Fact Check

Fact Check: Did TN Govt & Madras HC Change Tamil Logos To Sanskrit?

The Logical Indian Fact check team investigates the claim that Tamil Nadu government and Madras high court changed their logos from Tamil to Sanskrit.

The Logical Indian Crew
Tamil Nadu   |   30 Sep 2020 11:49 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-09-30T19:54:09+05:30
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Fact Check: Did TN Govt & Madras HC Change Tamil Logos To Sanskrit?

A photograph of the logo of Madras high court is being circulated on social media with the claim that the script of the motto of the court has been changed. It now reads, "Satyameva Jayate" instead of "Vaimaiye Vellum" (Truth alone triumphs).

"The Tamil logo in the judiciary has been replaced by Sanskrit/Hindi. Is Tamil too low for the judiciary? The nerve to put Sanskrit when the whole world knows that Tamil is independent of Sanskrit. Trying to establish Sanskrit and Hindi servitude/ tarnish the credibility of Tamil's independence and make it look as if it is an offshoot of Sanskrit. This is symbolic hegemony of Sanskrit/ Hindi," reads the caption of one such post.


The claim was viral last year as well.


Claim:

Tamil Nadu government and Madras high court changed their logos from Tamil to Sanskrit.

Fact Check:

The claim is false. In the official website of Madras High Court, the motto is written in Sanskrit.

Below is a magnified image of the logo:


In an archived version of the website of Madras HC, dating back to May 2, 2006, its emblem has the motto in Sanskrit.


Further, the official websites of the Tamil Nadu government also maintain its motto in Tamil (Vaimaiye Vellum) and English (Truth Alone Triumphs).


According to a report by The Hindu which was published in February 3, 2018, the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly had passed a resolution urging the Centre to make Tamil the official language of Madras HC, however, this was rejected by the Supreme Court.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Netizens Share Wrong Photo As Victim Of Hathras Crime Incident

Claim Review :  Tamil Nadu government and Madras high court changed their logos from Tamil to Hindi.
Claimed By :  Social Media posts
Fact Check :  False
Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Aditi Chattopadhyay

Aditi Chattopadhyay

Fact Checker

Aditi, part of the fact checking team of The Logical Indian likes to read, write, cook and laugh, in short live life as it is supposed to be. What makes her fascinated is to discover the truth behind a story and more often than not, it is either fact or myth at the end.

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

Vijay S Hegde

Vijay S Hegde

Trainee Creative Producer

"I am a creative, artistic and ambitious designer, with a talent for thinking outside the box and coming up with innovative ideas and designs. I graduated with a 1st Class honors degree in Video Editing from MAYA ACADEMY OF ADVANCED CINEMATICS"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian