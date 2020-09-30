Fact Check: Did TN Govt & Madras HC Change Tamil Logos To Sanskrit?

A photograph of the logo of Madras high court is being circulated on social media with the claim that the script of the motto of the court has been changed. It now reads, "Satyameva Jayate" instead of "Vaimaiye Vellum" (Truth alone triumphs).



"The Tamil logo in the judiciary has been replaced by Sanskrit/Hindi. Is Tamil too low for the judiciary? The nerve to put Sanskrit when the whole world knows that Tamil is independent of Sanskrit. Trying to establish Sanskrit and Hindi servitude/ tarnish the credibility of Tamil's independence and make it look as if it is an offshoot of Sanskrit. This is symbolic hegemony of Sanskrit/ Hindi," reads the caption of one such post.





The claim was viral last year as well.



Claim: Tamil Nadu government and Madras high court changed their logos from Tamil to Sanskrit. Fact Check: The claim is false. In the official website of Madras High Court, the motto is written in Sanskrit. Below is a magnified image of the logo:





In an archived version of the website of Madras HC, dating back to May 2, 2006, its emblem has the motto in Sanskrit.







Further, the official websites of the Tamil Nadu government also maintain its motto in Tamil (Vaimaiye Vellum) and English (Truth Alone Triumphs).







According to a report by The Hindu which was published in February 3, 2018, the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly had passed a resolution urging the Centre to make Tamil the official language of Madras HC, however, this was rejected by the Supreme Court.

