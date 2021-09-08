Old Video Of Pakistani Scholar Talking About BJP And RSS Shared With False Claim

The Taliban has captured Afghanistan by overthrowing Ashraf Ghani led government. Since then, social media has been flooded with pictures and videos with false claims. Now a video is going viral, in which a person can be heard praising BJP and RSS. He compares BJP and RSS with the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb in terms of power. While sharing this video on social media, users claim that this person seen in the video is the Chief Secretary of the Taliban.

Facebook user Malhar Rao while sharing this video wrote in Hindi, "तालिबान ने यह सिद्ध कर स्वीकार किया कि भारत में RSS और BJP ज्यादा ताकतवर है इस विडियो को देखिए कि तालिबान के मुख्य सचिव ने क्या कहा." Its English translation reads, "Taliban has proved and accepted that RSS and BJP are more powerful in India Watch this video what Taliban Chief Secretary said".

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter.

तालिबान ने यह सिद्ध कर स्वीकार किया कि भारत में RSS और BJP ज्यादा ताकतवर है इस विडियो को देखिए कि तालिबान के मुख्य सचिव ने क्या कहा...👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/fhszct2EXs — RAJPAL TYAGI (@bhudav) September 7, 2021





Claim:

Man in the viral video praising BJP and RSS is the Chief Secretary of the Taliban.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false.

We observed the video. There is a logo of red and white colour, which can be seen in the upper right corner of the video. While looking it closely, we found that NWAA STUDIOS is written in it. On doing a google search of NWAA STUDIOS, we found a YouTube channel of the same name. We found that the same viral video was uploaded on this channel on 6 August 2020. In this 17-minute video, the part of RSS and BJP can be heard in between 50 seconds to 1 minute 22 seconds. The caption of the video reads, "Inteha Pasand Hinduon Ka Asal Ajenda Kya Hai ? Khalid Mehmood Abbasi Nwaa Studios. (What is the real agenda of these extreme Hindus? Khalid Mehmood Abbasi Nwaa Studios)."

According to the information given in the video here, the person's name giving the lecture in the video is Khalid Mehmood Abbasi.

In the video description, we also find the link to the official YouTube channel of Khalid Mehmood Abbasi. The same video was uploaded on 3 August 2021 on his YouTube channel.

While searching more, we found Khalid's Facebook handle. According to the information mentioned in his intro section, Khalid is an Islamic scholar who lives in Islamabad, Pakistan. He dedicated 30 years of his life to Tanzeem e Islami (Founded by Dr Israr Ahmed R.A). Currently, he is serving as Head of Shura for "SHUBBAN UL MUSLIMEEN".





We did not find anything on his Facebook or YouTube handle hinting that he is the Chief Secretary of the Taliban or any way associated with them. Also, we did not find any specific name for the post of Chief Secretary of Taliban.



Our investigation shows that the person 'Khalid Mohammad Abbasi' talking about the RSS and BJP and comparing them with Aurangzeb in the video is not a Talibani chief secretary but an Islamic scholar from Pakistan. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

