Fact Check: Indian Media Falsely Reports Taiwan Shot Down A Chinese Fighter Aircraft

The Logical Indian Fact check team investigates the claim that Taiwan shot down a Chinese fighter aircraft as it flew over the Taiwanese airspace.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   5 Sep 2020 10:29 AM GMT
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
News outlets such as News24, Times Now, and ABP News broadcasted visuals with the claim that Taiwan has shot down a Chinese fighter aircraft as it flew over the Taiwanese airspace.

On September 4, 'News Line IFE Live' tweeted visuals claiming them to be photographs from the incident. "#BrekingNews : #Taiwan air defence system shoots down #China #PLA - Airforce aircraft after intrusion into Taiwanese airspace," the tweet read.

At the time of writing this article, the tweet was shared over 600,000 times. The outlet also published a report based on the tweet. It, later on, did a fact-check of the same claim.


Media Runs Unverified News:

According to a bulletin by TV9 Bharatvarsh, five fighter jets of China had trespassed Taiwanese airspace following which a jet was shot down.

A similar claim was reported by Times Now.

ABP News and ABP Majha also posted the clip with the same claim.


Major Surendra Poonia tweeted the video and wrote: "Chinese fighter Jet shot down by Taiwan."

The Logical Indian received a request to verify the claims.


Claim:

Taiwan shot down a Chinese fighter aircraft as it flew over the Taiwanese airspace.

Fact Check:

The claim is false. Taiwan's Defence Ministry put out a statement which called It to be "fake news".

"In response to the Internet spread of "Taiwan shot down a CCP SU-35 aircraft?" The Air Force Command solemnly refuted this (4) day that this is false information, false information, and completely untrue," reads the statement released by Ministry of National Defense, Taiwan.


According to Taiwanese Military experts, the country's defence is on the defensive and the Taiwan Air Force will not arbitrarily enter the territories of other countries to shoot down fighters from other countries. Therefore, the rumoured claim is unreasonable.

Further, several Open-source intelligence (OSINT) experts commented on viral clip being shared saying that the video could be from Guilin in China about 1,000 km away from Taiwan.



The Quint found a tweet with another video where the user said that "In Guilin, Guangxi (over the 18th middle), the plane fell (Translated to English)".

A keyword search showed that the crash took place at Guilin No. 18 Middle School.

On comparing geographical features of this location with the visuals in the viral videos, a similar running track was seen in both.

Below is a comparison of a scene from the video (left) and a screenshot from Google Maps (right):


Therefore, a crash which took place in Guilin, China, 1,000 km away from Taiwan, was reported by Indian media as Taiwan shooting down a Chinese fighter jet.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com

