Fact Check: Did Tablighi Jamaat Members Ask For Non-Veg Food And Defecate In Open?

Around 3400 Tablighi Jamaat members gathered at the Nizamuddin Markaz on March 13.

According to the media reports, it has been linked to the spreading of COVID-19 to hundreds of people in the country.

In light of this several videos, images and tweets started circulating shared on social media with varying claims related to the people who participated in the event.

One such claim was reported by Amar Ujala on April 5. According to their article, participants of the Tablighi Jamaat had asked for non-vegetarian food and defecated in the open at a quarantine facility located in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.





"After Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor, a new case of Jamaatis has also come to light in Saharanpur. When they did not get non-vegetarian food, the Jamaatis here threw away the food and defecated in the open," read the report.



According to the report, Sub Divisional Magistrate SN Sharma accompanied with other officials had to arrive at the scene to deal with the situation.

"SDM SN Sharma, SMI Irfan Ahmed, along with other police officers, arrived at the facility and pacified the Jamaatis. They were told clearly that only food prescribed by the government will be served. If they repeat their behaviour, strict legal action will be taken," the report states.

The article was shared on Amar Ujala's Facebook page where it received almost 5,000 likes and shares each.









Claim:

The member of the Tablighi Jamaat had asked for non-vegetarian food and defecated in the open at a quarantine facility located in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

In a statement released by the Saharanpur police which they have titled, 'News vs Truth', they have denied such claims.

In their official Twitter account the police stated that the claims were "wrong and untrue".

In a similar incident, Zee Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand in their Twitter account claimed that in Firozabad, 4 members of the congregation have positive and they had pelted stones at the medical team sent to attend them.

The official Twitter account of the Firozabad police debunked their claim in a reply to the misleading claim.

Terming their tweet as provoking, the police wrote that there has been no incident of stone-pelting on medical personnel or ambulance.





If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343



Also Read: Tablighi Jamaat Meet: India On Verge Of Community Transmission, Who Is Responsible?