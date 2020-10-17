Fact Check: Are Nigerians Protesting To Seek Justice For Actor Sushant Singh Rajput?

An image is being circulated on social media in which Nigerians are purportedly holding placards demanding justice for actor Sushant Singh Rajput.





Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his home in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. While Mumbai Police said, it was a suicide, many of his fans claimed that it was a murder and not suicide. It is since then that hashtags like #JusticeforSSR, #JusticeforSushantSinghRajput, #warriorsforSSR etc. are trending on social media.



In the backdrop of it, the image has gone viral with the caption, "Thank you Nigeria."



A Twitter handle, Sushant in our hearts forever(SSRF) shared the image with a caption, "Thank You Nigeria #AshamedOfBollywood."





Another Twitter user Shaf Verani shared the image with the caption, "This fight for justice is not just for India it's a fight of people from around the world! No boundary, culture, race or religion can stop us from fighting for JUSTICE for Sushant!Thank you Nigeria! Bollywood learn something!".

This fight for justice is not just for India it's a fight of people from around the world! No boundary, culture, race or religion can stop us from fighting for JUSTICE for Sushant!



Thank you Nigeria!



Bollywood learn something!@shwetasinghkirt@nilotpalm3#AshamedOfBollywood pic.twitter.com/tJ3wFLwXvJ — 🦋Shaf Verani 🦋 (@shaf428) October 13, 2020

The same image was also shared on Facebook. Facebook page, 'Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput / SSR Page' shared the same image with the caption, "The world is demanding for justice for SSR. We want justice, the world wants justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. Thank you Nigeria."





Claim:



Nigerian people are protesting and seeking justice for the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.





Fact Check:

On searching the image on Google, The Logical Indian saw a similar image available on a website called Zonk News. The placards in the image have contents protesting against the police brutality and disbanding of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Nigeria.

The same image was also published on CNN International.







The original image seeking disbanding of SARS was also published on another website MyJoyOnline.com.





Thus, the image with placards seeking justice for Sushant's death is doctored.



