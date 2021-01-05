Fact Check: No, Supreme Court Of Nepal Hasn't Criminalised Use Of Loudspeakers In Mosques

Many social media users are claiming that the Supreme Court of Nepal has criminalised the use of loudspeakers in mosques. One of the posts claiming the same has a description, "Loudspeaker will not be used in mosques of Nepal. Supreme Court of Nepal has kept it under the criteria of criminal's act."

Many Twitter users are also sharing the same claim.

The image with text claiming loudspeakers are banned in Nepal is viral on Facebook.





Claim:



Nepal has criminalised the use of loudspeakers in mosques.

Fact Check:



The Logical Indian searched about the news but was not able to find any credible news source reporting the ban or criminalising of loudspeakers in mosques of Nepal.

We also searched the official website of the Supreme Court of Nepal to find the verdict but was not able to find any such verdict.





The Quint spoke to Deepak Adhikari, Editor of South Asia Check, who said that the Supreme Court in Nepal has ordered the mosques to lower their volumes in response to a petition seeking a ban and has not criminalised loudspeakers in mosques. Adhikari also that the matter is still in court.

Alt News quoted Nepal Supreme Court spokesman Bhadrakali Pokharel, who said, "This is a temporary stay order. The judge gave this decision while hearing on a petition. He made a decision to keep the sound of loudspeakers in mosques low. They have not banned loudspeakers. The court gave this order on November 29. The next hearing on this petition was given on December 10. The defence did not appear and the hearing was cancelled."

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Old Image Shared As Bajrang Dal Leader Burning ISIS Flag In Front Of Kerala's Secretariat