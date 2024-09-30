Sudha Murty's Viral Investment Video: A Deepfake Deception

image All section
Sudha Murtys Viral Investment Video: A Deepfake Deception

Image Credit: Real-World Problem Solving, Hardeep Singh Puri/Twitter

Fact Check
India,  30 Sep 2024 11:33 AM GMT  | Updated 30 Sep 2024 11:43 AM GMTcheck update history

Fact Check Reveals Misleading Claims of Endorsement For Investment App Are Completely False

A viral video purportedly shows Sudha Murty, the founder-chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, endorsing an investment application. In the video, she allegedly claims that investing Rs 21,000 would yield a monthly profit of Rs 5,000. This video gained traction on social media, raising concerns about its authenticity.

Claim

The claim made in the story is that Sudha Murty is promoting an investment app in a viral video. This claim is false.

Video - Facebook

Fact

The investigation revealed that the video is a deepfake, created using AI technology to overlay fake audio onto actual footage of Sudha Murty. The original video features her discussing the challenges faced by wives of successful entrepreneurs, with no mention of any investment app. Key findings include:

  • The lip movements in the video do not sync with the audio.
  • A reverse image search led to the original video from Moneycontrol dated July 7, 2023.
  • AI detection tools confirmed that the audio was artificially generated.

Top sources for this fact include:

1. Moneycontrol (original video source)

2. TrueMedia AI detection tool

3. The Quint

Conclusion

Fact Check: This fact check falls under the category of False Content as it presents information that is wholly false, misleading, or deceptive regarding Sudha Murty's endorsement of an investment app.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@5w1h.media.

Also Read: India And Pakistan Engage In Indus Water Treaty Negotiations

