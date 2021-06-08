Sudarshan News Selectively Highlights Name Of Muslim Man Accused Of Tampering With COVID Test Kits

Sudarshan News tweeted a video on June 3 in which some people can be seen filling RT-PCR corona test kits without collecting samples. The channel claimed that ward boy 'Hassan' is throwing away the corona test kit without using it.



In the video, one notices that 3 people are seen in the video, out of which one is filling the test kit, the second person is writing the name on the tube of the test kit, and the third person is sitting behind the person filling the test kit. Sudarshan News, in its tweet, made suspicious remarks saying, "What is in Hassan's mind?".

Three men can be seen in the tweeted video, but Sudarshan News has highlighted the name of only one person, Hassan.

Suresh Chavhanke, the chairman, managing director (CMD) and the editor-in-chief of Sudarshan News, also tweeted the video and cherry-picked Hassan's name.

Twitter users are sharing Sudarshan News's video with a communal spin and hinting that Muslims are deliberating destroying the COVID testing kits without using them.



The video is widely circulated on Facebook also.





In a video of three men tampering with COVID test kits, only Muslims are involved.

According to a report of The Times of India published on June 3, 2021, two healthcare workers were booked in UP's Basti after their video of filling an RT-PCR kit without collecting samples of people went viral. After outrage over the issue, the district administration took charge of the case and has ordered an investigation. The report identified the two accused as a lab technician (LT) Nitesh Kumar and ward boy, Mohammad Hassan. As per the instruction of the DM, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr Anuj Kumar, suspended the ward boy and wrote a letter to the district urban development agency (DUDA) to end the contract of the LT.

Image Credit:Times Of India

The matter took place at Manjharia Primary Health Centre in Mahripur village of UP's Basti district, PTI reported. The report also mentions that LT Nitesh Kumar opens the kit in the video and then packs it without taking the swab from the older man. Ward boy Mohammad Hassan is seen filling up the form with the older man's details.



The DM informed on Twitter that an FIR had been registered against the two, and expulsion proceedings have begun with immediate suspension of the ward boy.

Alt News contacted a local journalist who said that the intention behind the act hasn't been ascertained yet but, the two accused had been suspended after the FIR was filed.



Conclusion:

In the viral video, three men can be seen, but Sudarshan News highlighted the name of the Muslim ward boy to give the matter an anti-Muslim spin. The channel is infamous for putting communal spins on stories where none exist.

