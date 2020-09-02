Fact Check: Old Video Passed Of As Special Frontier Force Celebration After Recent Indo-China Border Clash

A video of a group of army personnel dancing is being circulated on social media with that claim that it shows the Special Frontier Force celebrating after reclaiming the land under Chinese occupation in Ladakh.



"Mission PoK/Aksai Chin starts with the later one. Approx 3.5 Kms of land (Reqin) taken back today in Ladakh. First step towards Akhand Bharat. Special frointer force, the Tibetan special paratrooper force serving in Indian army celebrating at it's tone of music of khampa warrior at border of Ladakh with China occupied Tibet," reads the caption of one such post.





Tibetan national flag with Tibetan army's dance group.



Free Tibet pic.twitter.com/lj0zSO8cqn — བཀྲ་ཤིས་རྣམ་དག (@NamdakTashi) August 29, 2020 #Tibetans#FreeTibet

Special Frontier Force [SFF] - Tibet's Army unit, referred to as Vikas Battalion, has been instrumental in occupying some key heights on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in Ladakh to thwart any occupation by the Chinese troops @SFTHQ pic.twitter.com/TwUH4JNI06 — Ramakrishna Vasa (@Ramakri35307152) September 1, 2020







We are so proud of the Tibetan armies



Nous sommes tellement fier de l'armées Tibetain pic.twitter.com/xUyMqO6dY7 — Rebel (@thenzine) August 30, 2020 Death bed of PLA

#CHINESEARMY

Special frointer force , The tibetan special paratrooper force serving in Indian army celebrating at it's tone of music of khampa warrior at border of Ladakh with china occupied Tibet.

pic.twitter.com/R3wmFeZc8H — 🇮🇳✈Sharp Shooter✈🇮🇳 (@activator_n) September 1, 2020







Just wanna thank all my Tibetan friends as well as those bravehearts Tibetans of SFF(special frontier forces)serving in Indian army who gave Chinese the taste of their own medicine today nd hoisted the Tibetan flag at LAC♥️

Jai Hind

Jai Tibet

Long live Tibetans

Long live SFF💪 pic.twitter.com/Oj3asaPmaf — Nationalist one (@nationalist_one) August 31, 2020

Claim:

Video shows the Special Frontier Force celebrating after the recent skirmish with the Chinese troops at the Indo-China border in Ladakh. Fact Check: The claim is false. A Tibetan flag can be seen in the viral video.





A keyword search on YouTube led to the same video on Youtube which was uploaded on 27 August, 2020.



Further, tweets and Facebook posts sharing the video on August 27, were also found.





#Tibet Army is there.

TIBET WILL BE FREE ! pic.twitter.com/2cIPGGGxUl — Tenzin Namgyal (@Tenam108) August 27, 2020





According to an update by the Ministry of Defence, the Indian troops blocked the intrusion of People Liberation Army (PLA) of China in Eastern Ladakh on the night of 29-30 August, 2020.



