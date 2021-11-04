Old Video Of Police Thrashing Samajwadi Leader Shared With False Claim

Uttar Pradesh will witness assembly elections next year. Political parties have started campaigning to appease the voters. Amidst the campaigning, a lot of disinformation is being spread on social media.

A video is going viral on social media. In the first part of the viral video, a person identified as Samajwadi Party leader Kamal Akhtar can be seen giving a speech standing on the stage. In his speech, Kamal says that whether one is IAS or IPS, no one can deny him if he asks them for any work. In the second part of the video, it can be seen that some policemen are beating a person badly with sticks. It is being claimed that SP leader Kamal Akhtar, who made controversial statements about administrative officers, was thrashed by UP police.

While sharing this video, a Facebook user wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "हमें तो पता ही नहीं था कि योगी जी के UP में समाजवादी पार्टी का नेता " कमाल अख्तर की तूती बोलती है । इसे तो कोई छू भी नहीं बोल सकता| आप भी पूरी वीडियो देखें."

[English Translation: In Yogi Adityanath's Uttar Pradesh, Kamal Akhtar, leader of the Samajwadi Party, claims himself to be very powerful. No one can even touch him. Now watch the full video.]

This video is viral on Facebook and Twitter.

Claim:

UP Police beat up Samajwadi Party leader Kamal Akhtar.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is of 2011, and the man beaten by Police was SP leader Raja Chaturvedi.

We started investigating both the clips separately. In the first clip, we can see the logo of ABP Ganga. Assuming it as a hint, we did a keyword search and found this video on the official YouTube channel of ABP Ganga dated 09 April 2021. The description of the video reads in English, "In Amroha, Samajwadi's national secretary and former cabinet minister Kamal Akhtar has given a controversial statement. In a packed meeting, he said that no IAS-IPS in Uttar Pradesh has the courage to refuse any work of Kamal Akhtar. BJP has retaliated on his statement." He gave this statement ahead of the Panchayat elections.

To know the truth of the second part of the viral video, we took the help of the Invid tool. We extracted different keyframes from the video and conducted a Google reverse image search. We found this video on YouTube, which was uploaded in April 2011. According to the video's title, the person thrashed by the Police was identified as Samajwadi Party leader Raja Chaturvedi. At 1 minute 02 seconds, we can see the same footage as seen in the viral video.

We also found this video on Raja Chaturvedi's Instagram account. In the video caption, it was told that on the last day of the budget session at noon on 21 February 2011, the Police lathi-charged on the main gate of the Vidhan Sabha building during the protest against the Bill. It is noteworthy that during the demonstration that took place in 2011, there was a government of BSP leader Mayawati in Uttar Pradesh.

Our investigation shows that the viral video in the name of the beating up of SP leader Kamal Akhtar is fake. The viral video is from 2011, and the leader who the Police in the video brutally thrashed is Raja Chaturvedi, another SP leader. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

