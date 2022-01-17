All section
Bollywood Actor Sonu Sood Joined Congress? No, Viral Claim Is False

Fact Check
Bollywood Actor Sonu Sood Joined Congress? No, Viral Claim Is False

Punjab,  17 Jan 2022 10:57 AM GMT

The official Twitter handle of Goa Pradesh Congress Sevadal tweeted Sonu Sood's picture with a caption that reads, “The Man Who Helped Thousands Of People During Covid Pandemic's Lockdown is Now With Congress."

Bollywood actor, Sonu Sood, also known for his humanitarian work during the Covid-19 pandemic, was made Punjab's "state icon" by the Election Commission of India. The Punjab Government led by Congress is all set for the Assembly Elections 2022 with new candidates joining the race. Amidst this, a graphic showing the Bollywood actor Sonu Sood Joining Congress is going viral on social media.

In the viral graphic, an image of Sonu Sood can be seen along with a text that reads in Hindi, "सोनू सूद अब कांग्रेस के साथ." [English Translation: Sonu Sood now with Congress.]

The official handle of Goa Pradesh Congress Sevadal also shared graphics with a caption that reads, "The Man Who Helped Thousands Of People During Covid Pandemic's Lockdown is Now With Congress."

The Punjab Pradesh Mahila Congress tweeted the graphic with a caption that reads, "Sonu Sood with Congress. Helped thousands during Covid and will continue to serve in the future. #SonuSoodWithCongress".

Shesh Narayan Ojha who is a Youth Congress National Secretary also posted the picture with a caption, "देश के हीरो और जनता का साथ देने वाले अब जनता के लिए अपना हाथ बढ़ाएंगे हाथ के साथ, स्वागत है @SonuSood जी ।"

[English Translation: "Heroes of the country and those who support the people will now extend their hands for the public with Congress, welcome @SonuSood Ji."]

Maharashtra Pradesh Mahila Congress also tweeted the same with a picture of Sonu Sood along with a kid. The caption of the picture reads," Finally Sonu Sood joined Congress for his political career, I hope he will succeed here too. #SonuSoodWithCongress"

Claim:

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood officially joined Congress.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. He is not associated with any political party.

We searched about the viral claim on the internet with several keywords. It is noteworthy that If Sonu Sood had joined the Congress, it would surely have been big news and all media outlets would have reported it. However, we did not find any report which can verify the viral claim. Though, we did find several news reports which state that Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood has joined the Punjab Congress. According to the report of the Times Of India dated January 11 2022, Malvika Sood Sachar joined Congress in her hometown, Moga, Punjab. Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi were also present on the occasion.

Image Credit: Times Of India

We found a tweet by Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi dated January 10 in which he congratulated Malvika Sood for joining Congress. Punjab Congress also tweeted the same.

In further investigation, we also found a tweet done by Sonu Sood in which he congratulated her sister Malvika for joining the Congress. He also clarified that he is not joining any political party and will continue to do social work. Below you can see the tweet.

It is evident from our investigation that the claim of Bollywood actor Sonu Sood joining the Congress Party is false. Not Sonu Sood but her sister Malvika Sood has joined the Congress party just before the Punjab election.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

