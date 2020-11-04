Fact Check: Morphed Picture Of Sonu Sood Holding A Poster Asking People Of Bihar To Vote For Tejashwi Yadav Circulated

An image is being shared on social media in which actor Sonu Sood is shown holding a poster that seeks vote for RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. The poster says, "मतदान करें पलायन मुक्त बिहार के लिए, तेजस्वी भव: बिहार" (Translates in English as 'Vote for immigration free Bihar'). The caption shared with the image says, "Sonu Sood said vote for Tejaswi ji for the development of Bihar".

The photo was shared on a Facebook page, Tejashwi Yadav fan club. This was published on October 31, 2020.







During the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, many migrant workers were stuck in different parts of the nation. Since many of them were from Bihar and the state is undergoing assembly elections, thus one of the major issues of this election is the plight of workers who go out of the state in search of jobs. At that time, Sonu Sood helped a lot of them to reach home by arranging transportations. In context to this, the purported image of Sonu Sood holding a poster seeking vote for RJD is being shared on social media.

Claim:

Sonu Sood has held a poster asking to vote for Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a fact check and found the claim to be false.

The Logical Indian initially did a reverse image search and found a similar picture was published on a Facebook page, Jamshedpur mirror on October 19, 2020. The photo was shared with the caption, "हमारे शहर जमशेदपुर के कलाकार Artist Arjun Das आज Sonu Sood जी से मिले। और अपनी बनाई पेंटिंग्स उन्हें अपने हांथों से गिफ्ट किया |" (Translates in English as Artist Arjun Das of Jamshedpur met Sonu Sood today and gifted him painting made by his own hand.)

हमारे शहर जमशेदपुर के कलाकार Artist Arjun Das आज Sonu Sood जी से मिले। और अपनी बनाई पेंटिंग्स उन्हें अपने हांथों से गिफ्ट किया | Posted by Jamshedpur Mirror on Monday, 19 October 2020

On closely comparing both the images, we were able to find that viral poster was digitally manipulated.





We also found a video posted by Arjun Das on his Twitter handle, where he was seen offering his painting to Sonu Sood. He also thanked Sonu Sood for respecting the artists of Jamshedpur and calling them to Mumbai.

सोनू भाई हमें मुम्बई बुलाने और हम जमशेदपुर के कलाकारों को सम्मान देने के लिये बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद । जोहार 🙏🙏💐💐💐💐

Artist Arjun das pic.twitter.com/aRwrsxkzfS — Arjun Das artist (@dasjsr) October 19, 2020

The Logical Indian also found an article published in Dainik Jagran which had the same photo as tweeted by Arjun Das. The photo had the caption that as Sonu Sood helped many people amid lockdown, Arjun Das, an artist from Jamshedpur gave him a painting to show his regards.

Sonu Sood has Tweeted on October 28, during the first phase of Bihar elections, "Our country will win when Bihari brothers will not have to migrate to other states for jobs and when people of other states will come to Bihar for jobs. To vote don't just use your finger but mind." In his Tweet, he has not asked to vote for or against any party or individual.

जिस दिन हमारे बिहारी भाइयों को घर छोड़ कर दूसरे राज्य नहीं जाना पड़ेगा।



जिस दिन दूसरे राज्य के लोग बिहार में काम ढूँढने आएँगे।

उस दिन देश की जीत होगी।



वोट के लिए बटन उँगली से नहीं

दिमाग़ से लगाना 🙏#biharelections — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 28, 2020

Thus, a digitally morphed image was shared online with a false claim that Sonu Sood is asking people of Bihar to vote for Tejashwi Yadav of RJD.



If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Snaps From Kashi Vishwanath Temple Shared As Construction Site Of Ayodhya Ram Temple