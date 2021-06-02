Fact Check

Morphed Photo Of Sonia Gandhi With Book On 'Christian Conversion' Viral

An edited photo of Sonia Gandhi with books named 'How to convert India into a Christian nation' and 'Holy Bible' is being circulated on social media.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   2 Jun 2021 4:08 PM GMT
Writer : The Logical Indian Crew | Creatives : Ankita Singh
Morphed Photo Of Sonia Gandhi With Book On Christian Conversion Viral

Image Credit: The Times Of India

A picture of Sonia Gandhi with a book named "How to Convert India into a Christian nation" on a bookshelf behind her went viral on social media. The image of the book along with the Holy Bible and Jesus statue got circulated with captions like "Who reads all these books?" from the Twitter handle @noconversion.

The photo tweeted by No Conversion was retweeted by over 1,000 people and later got deleted by the account with no explanation. The tweet can be viewed here. The handle @noconversion has over two lakh followers, and the tweets mainly focus on anti-christian content.

The picture which got circulated over social media

The picture has been circulated on various social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. Francois Gautier, another user of Twitter who has over 63,000 followers has posted the edited image by zooming in on the book title and the statue.

If we notice the picture closely, a watermark of the Twitter handle @noconversion can be seen on the book. It seems that the No Conversion Twitter handle can be the origin of the photo.


Fact Check

In a reverse image search, we found that the photo is a screenshot from a video where Sonia Gandhi addressed the people of Bihar on the State's economy and unemployment before the Bihar legislative assembly elections held in October-November, 2020. The video was initially shared by Rahul Gandhi in October 2020.

Later, Hindustan Times, Mint, and NDTV used the same photo in their reports.

In the video, Sonia Gandhi was seen in the same attire with the exact bookshelf but there was no sign of the statue of Jesus nor the book titled "How to convert India into a Christian nation." Space where the statue and the Holy Bible are seen in the viral photo is empty in the original.

Conclusion

Showing the difference between the original and fake photo Source: boomlive.in

After the morphed picture went viral, the Congress's official YouTube Channel shared the video as proof that the claimed picture is a screenshot and the name of the book has been altered, the Holy Bible and the statue of Jesus Christ have been added to the picture.

It is cleared that the picture was edited and made viral to mislead people against Sonia Gandhi indicating she reads books on conversion.

An FIR is to be lodged by the National President of Indian Youth Congress, Srinivas BV, who tweeted, "We've decided to file an FIR against all those handles sharing this morphed image. Dirty tricks of Amit Malware & company won't be tolerated further."

Also Read: UPA Govt Didn't Approve Construction Of New Parliament Building At Expenditure Of Rs 3000 Crore

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterCreatives
The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

contributor

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian