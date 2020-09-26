Fact Check

Fact Check: Is Sonia Gandhi Among The World's Richest Politicians?

The Logical Indian Fact check team investigates the claim that Sonia Gandhi features in the list of richest politicians in the World.

The Logical Indian Crew
26 Sep 2020
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Fact Check: Is Sonia Gandhi Among The Worlds Richest Politicians?

Image credit: Vijaya Karnataka 

A random newspaper clipping stating that Sonia Gandhi featured on a list of the world's richest politicians is being circulated on social media platforms. According to the article featured in the viral claims, the Congress leader is in the list of rich public leaders after "having looted the country".

The information in the clipping has been credited to Huffington Post. The headline of the article in the screenshot when translated to English reads, "Sonia's Fortunes Worth Over a Billion."

Mugshots of other world leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin, King of Thailand Bhumibol Adulyadej and Queen of England Elizabeth II are also listed in the clippings.

"Sonia Gandhi figures at the 12th position in the list of 20 richest politicians. This claim is made by American website Huffington Post World (Translated to English)" reads the report.

"How much have they looted my country...wake up at least now my countrymen. Sonia Gandhi figures at the 12th position in the list of 20 richest politicians. Her net worth is 2 million dollars, that is one billion in rupees (Translated to English)" reads the caption of one such post.


Sonia Gandhi features in the list of the richest politicians in the World.

The claim is false.

The Huffington Post report cited in the clipping was published on November 29, 2013.


The report carried a list of 18 leaders from across the world. Nowhere in the report is Sonia Gandhi's name mentioned. However, there is an editor's note mentioned in the report.

The note says that "Sonia Gandhi and the former emir of Qatar Hamid bin Khalifa al-Thani have been removed from this list." The congress leader was initially included "based on a listing on a third party site which was subsequently called into question."

Below is a screenshot of the note:


According to the National Election Watch's data, Sonia Gandhi's total assets which were declared by her ahead of the 2014 elections stood at 9 crore rupees (Rs. 9,28,95,288). In 2009, the total assets declared by her was 1 crore rupees (Rs 1,37,94,768) while in 2004, it was 85 lakh rupees (Rs 85,68,694).


If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

