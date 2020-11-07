Fact Check: Digitally Manipulated Image Shared With False Claims Of Sonia Gandhi Sitting In Lap Of Ex-Maldives President.

An image of Sonia Gandhi purportedly sitting in the lap of former President of Maldives Maumoon Abdul Gayoom is getting viral on social media with the caption, "This is leader of Sonia Sena who can do anything for money. Most corrupt party who is behind this..." The post is being shared with the hashtag '#black day for press' as an outrage against the arrest of Arnab Goswami.

A fan account of Arnab Goswami also shared the same post.

Claim:

Sonia Gandhi is sitting in the lap of former President of Maldives Maumoon Abdul Gayoom.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian searched with the keyword, 'Sonia Gandhi meets Maumoon Abdul Gayoom' and found a photo published by Getty Image on March 29, 2005.

Getty Image is a website for stock images .It has published the photo with the caption, "President of the Republic of Maldives Maumoon Abdul Gayoom (R) talks with chairperson of India's United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Government and Congress Party President Sonia Gandhi during a meeting in New Delhi, 29 March 2005. Gayoom is on a six-day visit to India until 01 April, during which he is scheduled to meet with Indian leaders and visit the southern cities of Madras and Trivandrum."





The Logical Indian closely observed both the images and was able to identify that the same image of Sonia Gandhi was digitally morphed to look like she is sitting in the lap of former Maldives President.





The Ministry of External Affairs had also released information regarding the visit of the then President of Maldives to India from March 27 to April 1 in the year 2005.

The same image also went viral in 2019 when AFP did a fact check on the same image.

Thus, an old image of Sonia Gandhi and Maumoon Abdul Gayoom has been photoshopped and shared on social media.

This is not for the first time that contents to malign the image of Sonia Gandhi has gone viral on social media. Earlier photos of Marlin Monroe, Ursula Andress was also shared with a fake claim of them being of Sonia Gandhi.

