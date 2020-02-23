Fact Check: No, Gold Deposits Of 3,000 Tonne Not Discovered In Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra

On Thursday, February 20, several media organisations reported the discovery of an estimated 3,000 tonnes of gold reserves in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district.

Deposits worth Rs 12 lakh crore were alleged to have been discovered by the Geological Survey of India (GSI) which was claimed to be almost five times India's current reserve of the precious metal standing at 618 tonnes.

Sonbhadra District Mining Officer K.K. Rai reportedly told ANI, "The government is thinking of putting these deposits on lease for mining, for which survey is being done. Gold deposits are found at two places - Sonpahadi and Hardi field. GSI estimated gold deposits of 2,700 tonnes in Sonpahadi while 650 tonnes in Hardi filed."

He said that work on the site started after 2005 and the report received stated that the area was estimated to hold a huge reserve of gold further asserting that there is a strong possibility of the presence of other precious minerals, including uranium, in the hills of the region.

Soon afterwards, netizens including several political leaders took to social media to discuss and share this shocking yet extremely beneficial incident for India's gold reserves.



India strikes Gold!



Huge 3,500-tonne gold deposits found in the state of Uttar Pradesh. That's three times the current Gold Reserves of India - The ⁦@FinancialXpress⁩ https://t.co/G07D5g1hp7 — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) February 21, 2020





Sonbhadra is the 2nd largest district in UP and badly hit by Naxalite terrorism. It took us so many years to discover the hidden gold reserves here. But what a discovery! If we mine it properly, India will be second to only US in world reserve of gold 😍https://t.co/6Nykq0ZTdD — Monica (@TrulyMonica) February 21, 2020

Bhartiya Janata Party's IT cell chief, Amit Malviya, connected the discovery of the reserve to the building of the Ram temple and the beginning of Ram Rajya.

Goldmines with over 3,000 tonnes of gold ore found in UP's Sonbhadra. Gold deposits at the two mines estimated to be five times that of India's current reserves...



अयोध्या में भगवान राम का मंदिर बनने का मार्ग क्या प्रशस्त हुआ मानो रामराज्य ही आ गया... https://t.co/J9r5jwcYNZ — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 22, 2020

While Priti Gandhi, National Incharge of Social Media (BJP Mahila Morcha) calling it a miracle linked the occurrence of such good news after Ayodhya's Ram Mandir announcement.

.@myogiadityanath strikes gold! 3500-tonne goldmine found in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh. This is a miracle!



Is it a coincidence that such massive good news arrives just after Ram Mandir at Ayodhya gets announced? Jai Shree Ram!@narendramodihttps://t.co/NMKIKsgljh — Priti Gandhi (@MrsGandhi) February 21, 2020

It was also being said that the substantial reserve would ensure that India would not have to import gold for the next five years.

Claims:

Huge 3,500-tonne gold deposits found in the Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh.

Fact-Check:

The Geographical Survey of India (GSI) was conducting an aerial survey of the quarry area.

Two helicopters were pressed for the exercise besides electromagnetic and spectrometer devices were also being used in the survey.

In a release dated 22 February 2020, the GSI stated that the organisation is not a party to the news reports published by various media organisations about the estimation of the amount of gold further issuing a clarification that the estimated reserve is just about 160 kgs.



As per GSI study,the probable conservative figure of gold which can be unearthed is estimated to be around 160 kgs and not 3350 tonnes as mentioned in media reports.



For more details, read the GSI press release below!#GSI #UncoveringIndia #Sonbhadra #UttarPradesh #Gold pic.twitter.com/KvY5ffZsGh — Geological Survey of India (@GeologyIndia) February 22, 2020

The notification also asserted, "GSI has not estimated such kind of vast resource of gold deposit in Sonbhadra district, UP."

The press release further explained how they arrived at the estimate of 160 kgs based on the 52,806 tonnes of gold ore found in Sonbhadra district during the exploration work in the year 1998-2000.

It said, "The mineralized zone having an average grade of 3.03 grams per tonne of gold is tentative in nature and the total gold which can be extracted from the total resource of 52806.25 tonnes of ore is approximately 160 kgs and not 3350 tonnes as mentioned in the media." Therefore, approximately 160 kgs of gold deposit is estimated to be held in these mines, as per GSI, as opposed to the elephantine figure of 3350 tonnes.

