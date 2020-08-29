Fact Check: Did Soldiers At Galwan Valley Celebrate Ganesh Puja As Claimed In The Viral Video?

A video is being shared with the claim that the Indian Army celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at Galwan valley where since May, the Chinese and Indian troops have engaged in aggressive face-offs and skirmishes.



"Ganpati Bappa in Galwan Valley Ladhak..Jai Hind," reads the caption of one such post. In the video, the army can be seen dancing to the beats of traditional drums.









Ganpati Bappa in Galwan Valley Ladhak 🇳🇪 Jai Hind 🇳🇪

To our spirited jawans in Ladakh... pic.twitter.com/GOlfycS6l3 — Anil_Jacob_IV (@follow_amj) August 23, 2020









Ganpati Bappa in Galwan Valley Ladhak 🇳🇪 Jai Hind 🇳🇪🕉️

To our spirited jawana in Ladakh...



For sure sleepless nights & burning in their rear for some...!

🙏🕉️ pic.twitter.com/ryNhHROJuP — Gopi K (@kmgnath) August 26, 2020





Video shows soldiers celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at Galwan Valley. Fact Check: The claim is false. A reverse image search indicated that the video is at least a year old. The video was shot in 2019, when a Maratha Light Infantry regiment celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi festival at the Shingo River Valley near Kargil. 'Ganesh pooja procession of INDIAN ARMY at SHINGO RIVER VALLEY,' reads the caption of the Youtube video which was uploaded on September 2019.

Further, a banner behind the army personnel clearly shows the location 'Shingo River Valley'.







The valley is located near Kargil and is nearly 229 kilometres away from Galwan valley.





Therefore an old video has resurfaced with false claims.

