Fact Check: Did Soldiers At Galwan Valley Celebrate Ganesh Puja As Claimed In The Viral Video?

The Logical Indian Fact Check team Investigates the claim that a video shows soldiers celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at Galwan Valley.

The Logical Indian Crew
Ladakh   |   29 Aug 2020 8:30 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-08-29T14:07:23+05:30
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
A video is being shared with the claim that the Indian Army celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at Galwan valley where since May, the Chinese and Indian troops have engaged in aggressive face-offs and skirmishes.

"Ganpati Bappa in Galwan Valley Ladhak..Jai Hind," reads the caption of one such post. In the video, the army can be seen dancing to the beats of traditional drums.






Video shows soldiers celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at Galwan Valley.

The claim is false.

A reverse image search indicated that the video is at least a year old. The video was shot in 2019, when a Maratha Light Infantry regiment celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi festival at the Shingo River Valley near Kargil.

'Ganesh pooja procession of INDIAN ARMY at SHINGO RIVER VALLEY,' reads the caption of the Youtube video which was uploaded on September 2019.

Further, a banner behind the army personnel clearly shows the location 'Shingo River Valley'.


The valley is located near Kargil and is nearly 229 kilometres away from Galwan valley.


Therefore an old video has resurfaced with false claims.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Claim Review :  Video shows soldiers celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at Galwan Valley.
Claimed By :  Social Media posts
Fact Check :  False
Aditi Chattopadhyay

Fact Checker

"I like to read, cook my own food and note down witty lines. Fact checking reminds of the time when I was a kid and would go hunting for whatever caught my fancy in that moment."

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

I am a passionate writer and believe in the power of the social media to bring about social change – it is the small things that each one of us add that contribute to the bigger picture.

Vijay S Hegde

Trainee Creative Producer

"I am a creative, artistic and ambitious designer, with a talent for thinking outside the box and coming up with innovative ideas and designs. I graduated with a 1st Class honors degree in Video Editing from MAYA ACADEMY OF ADVANCED CINEMATICS"

