On July 3, Prime Minister Modi paid an unannounced visit to Ladakh to address the soldiers following the Indo-China clash in the Galwan valley. During his visit, the PM also met soldiers at a hospital who were injured during the clash.



Photographs of PM Modi's visit released by the BJP triggered a controversy online as several social media users said that in one of these photos the soldier seen with PM Modi is actually BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga. "Is this Bagga impersonating a wounded soldier (Translated to English)" reads the caption of one such post.





The claims have been shared extensively on Facebook and Twitter.













Soldier seen with PM Modi in the viral photograph from his Leh visit is actually BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga. Fact Check: The claim is false. The Logical Indian reached out to Tajinder Singh Bagga on Twitter. On being asked if he was in the photos, he said "No". Some social media user said the 'Kada' worn by the soldier in the photograph is the basis for comparison with Tajinder Singh Bagga. Kada is a steel or cast iron bangle worn by Sikhs who have been initiated into the Khalsa. It is one of the five Ks. Addressing this, Tajinder Singh Bagga tweeted that, "...Every Sikh wear Kada, Kada is Daat of Guru Gobind Singh Ji and it's compulsory for Every Sikh to wear..."

Shame on you. Every sikh wear kada, Kada is Daat of Guru Gobind Singh ji and it's compulsory for Every Sikh to wear. You guys are Exposing yourself only and showing your anti national face to India https://t.co/02KwhFYxaQ — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) July 5, 2020

"Those who do not know about Sikhism can make such comparisons on the basis of strictness," the spokesperson of BJP's Delhi wing said.

Bagga added that he has never been to Leh. According to an Economic Times report, which also carried the viral photo, Modi, during his visit had praised the soldiers for giving a befitting response to the attackers. "Enemies of India have seen the fire and fury of our forces. I pay homage to mother India and to the mothers of all those brave soldiers and security personnel who serve India with unparalleled diligence," said Modi. The PM himself has posted a video from the site of the viral photograph. "Interacting with our brave Jawans, who do everything to protect our nation," the PM wrote.

Interacting with our brave Jawans, who do everything to protect our nation. https://t.co/704f7Q9Fu4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 3, 2020

Below are other tweets by the politician regarding the viral claims:







कोई कांग्रेसी का दिमाग राहुल गांधी से भी कम हो सकता है मैं ये कैसे मान लूं 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/oeDTjLL4kB — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) July 6, 2020

For reference, below is a photograph of Tajinder Singh Bagga:






