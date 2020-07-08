Fact Check

Fact Check: Viral Photo Of A Soldier Seen With Modi Is Not BJP Leader Tajinder Singh Bagga

The Logical Indian Fact Check team investigates the claim that the soldier seen with PM Modi in the viral photograph from his Leh visit is actually BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga.

Aditi Chattopadhyay (Fact Checker) 
Ladakh   |   8 July 2020 11:18 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-07-08T16:51:39+05:30
Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
Fact Check: Viral Photo Of A Soldier Seen With Modi Is Not BJP Leader Tajinder Singh Bagga

On July 3, Prime Minister Modi paid an unannounced visit to Ladakh to address the soldiers following the Indo-China clash in the Galwan valley. During his visit, the PM also met soldiers at a hospital who were injured during the clash.

Photographs of PM Modi's visit released by the BJP triggered a controversy online as several social media users said that in one of these photos the soldier seen with PM Modi is actually BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga.

"Is this Bagga impersonating a wounded soldier (Translated to English)" reads the caption of one such post.


The claims have been shared extensively on Facebook and Twitter.




Claim:

Soldier seen with PM Modi in the viral photograph from his Leh visit is actually BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga.

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

The Logical Indian reached out to Tajinder Singh Bagga on Twitter. On being asked if he was in the photos, he said "No".

Some social media user said the 'Kada' worn by the soldier in the photograph is the basis for comparison with Tajinder Singh Bagga.

Kada is a steel or cast iron bangle worn by Sikhs who have been initiated into the Khalsa. It is one of the five Ks.

Addressing this, Tajinder Singh Bagga tweeted that, "...Every Sikh wear Kada, Kada is Daat of Guru Gobind Singh Ji and it's compulsory for Every Sikh to wear..."

"Those who do not know about Sikhism can make such comparisons on the basis of strictness," the spokesperson of BJP's Delhi wing said.

Bagga added that he has never been to Leh.

According to an Economic Times report, which also carried the viral photo, Modi, during his visit had praised the soldiers for giving a befitting response to the attackers.

"Enemies of India have seen the fire and fury of our forces. I pay homage to mother India and to the mothers of all those brave soldiers and security personnel who serve India with unparalleled diligence," said Modi.

The PM himself has posted a video from the site of the viral photograph.

"Interacting with our brave Jawans, who do everything to protect our nation," the PM wrote.

Below are other tweets by the politician regarding the viral claims:


For reference, below is a photograph of Tajinder Singh Bagga:


If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343

Also Read: 'Audio Video Hall Converted': Army Dismisses Claims, Reveals Truth Behind PM's Hospital Photo In Leh

Claim Review :  Soldier seen with PM Modi in the viral photograph from his Leh visit is actually BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga.
Claimed By :  Social Media posts
Fact Check :  True
Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Aditi Chattopadhyay

Aditi Chattopadhyay

Fact Checker

"I like to read, cook my own food and note down witty lines. Fact checking reminds of the time when I was a kid and would go hunting for whatever caught my fancy in that moment."

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

I am a passionate writer and believe in the power of the social media to bring about social change – it is the small things that each one of us add that contribute to the bigger picture.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian