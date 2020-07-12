Fact Check: Is Rewa Solar Power Plant Asia's Largest Solar Power Project As Claimed By PM Modi?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 10 inaugurated the 750 MW solar project in Rewa in Madhya Pradesh through video-conferencing. While inaugurating it, PM Modi claimed that the Rewa Ultra Mega Solar project in Madhya Pradesh is the largest in Asia.

Many BJP leaders on social media tweeted about the Rewa project with the same claim that it is the largest in Asia.

Asia's largest solar power project inaugurated by PM @narendramodi Ji in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh will help in reducing carbon emission equivalent to approximately 15 lakh tonnes of CO2 per year - a major milestone in India's efforts towards boosting clean renewable energy. https://t.co/C1p2QHUJux — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) July 10, 2020



I thank PM @NarendraModi for dedicating Asia's largest '750 MW Rewa Solar Project' to the nation. This key futuristic project reinforces Modi govt's vision of #AatmaNirbharBharat & its commitment towards achieving the target of 175 GW installed renewable energy capacity by 2022. pic.twitter.com/WVGWhWH0fl — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 10, 2020 Claim:



Asia's Largest Solar Plant of 750 MW is at Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. Fact Check: The claim is false. Citing data from Bloomberg New Energy Finance, The Indian Express reports that there are nine solar plants that are bigger than the one at Rewa. The claim that Asia's largest solar power-plant is at Rewa has also been refuted by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief D.K. Shivakumar. "The BJP-led Central government is claiming today that it has inaugurated Asia's Largest Solar Plant of 750MW at Rewa, MP. Now, what is the 2,000MW solar plant in Pavagada, Karnataka, which was built in just 3 years by @INCKarnataka govt and has been operational since 2018?," wrote Shivakumar.

What then is the 2000 MW Solar Plant in Pavagada, Karnataka which was built in just 3 years by @INCKarnataka govt and has been operational since 2018?pic.twitter.com/FbR0cLvYqw — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) July 10, 2020

Shivakumar was the state energy minister then and had led the Pavagada project. Tagging a tweet by the Prime Minister's Office which quoted PM Modi as saying that Rewa has been identified with Narmada and white tigers, but now the name of Asia's largest solar power project has also been added to it, Rahul Gandhi wrote "Asatyagrahi" (which roughly translates to 'one who does not believe in the struggle for the truth) असत्याग्रही! https://t.co/KL4aB5t149 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 11, 2020 Pavagada Park Developed by the Karnataka Solar Park Development Corporation Limited (KSPDCL), the solar park was a joint venture between the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and the Karnataka Renewable Energy (KREDL). The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) implemented 600MW of solar PV projects, SECI implemented 200MW, while KREDL implemented 1,250MW, of the total 2,050MW capacity. The last 200MW capacity was commissioned in December 2019. Further, on January 19, 2020, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had tweeted that the Pavagada was the "World's largest solar park." "India Takes Lead in Clean Energy: World's largest solar park at Pavagada in Karnataka is now operational. Generating 2050MW of clean energy, the park is located on land leased from farmers, utilising the drought-hit area & adding to farmers' income," he had written.

Generating 2050 MW of clean energy, the park is located on land leased from farmers, utilising the drought-hit area & adding to farmers' income.https://t.co/ScWHPo3pJU pic.twitter.com/NOoIwrefAp — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) January 19, 2020