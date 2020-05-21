Fact Check: Social Distancing Norms Flouted In Uttar Pradesh Denying Migrant Labourers Entry Into State?

A video showing a huge crowd with several people jostling for space is doing the rounds with the claim that the Uttar Pradesh government is denying the migrant labourers entry into the state. Lathi charge by the police can also be seen.

"Social distancing at UP Border," reads the caption of these posts.



The nationwide lockdown first imposed on March 24, for the fourth time till May 31.

Buses, auto-rickshaws, cabs are permitted to operate along with inter-State movement of vehicles to be decided by States mutually. Claim: Video shows social distancing norms disregarded as migrants are denied entry into Uttar Pradesh. Fact Check: The claim is misleading. A Google Reverse Image search was done by breaking the video into individual frames using the tool InVid. This led to a video dating back to October, 2019. The video titled, 'Faizabad ta army rally bharti 2019' showed people gathered for a recruitment drive conducted by the Territorial Army in ‎Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh. It was uploaded on October 15, 2019.

On comparing the video from 2019 and the viral video, similar scenes were observed.

This shows scenes from the video uploaded in 2019.





This shows scenes from the viral video.





Further a broadcast by UP Tak, uploaded on the same day also talks about the issue.

