Fact Check: Did Smriti Irani Say Modi Govt Provided Ration To 80 crore Families?

Smriti Irani was mercilessly trolled online when her statement was mistranslated by the news channel, Aaj Tak.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   18 May 2020 4:02 PM GMT
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image credit: Wikipedia, Srivatsa/Twitter

Union Minister Smriti Irani was extensively trolled after she allegedly made a statement that the Modi government had provided ration to 80 crore citizens in India.

The statement was made during an interaction with Aaj Tak journalist Anjana Om Kashyap on the channel's LIVE debate.

The claim has been extensively circulated on social media. Netizens asked how can PM Modi provide ration to 80 crore families when there are only 25 crore families in India.

Srivatsa Y B, National campaign in-charge of Indian Youth Congress tweeted on the issue. His tweet was shared over 4000 times.


Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill also tweeted on the matter.




Smriti Irani said that the Modi government had provided ration to 80 crore families in India.

The claim is misleading.

The minister was misquoted by Aaj Tak. The channel displayed a ticker that read "80 crore families" despite the minister saying, 80 crore citizens.

She used the Hindi word 'nagarik' which translates to citizens in English and not family.

In the video of her speech at exactly 1:22 timestamp, she can be heard making the viral statement.


Smriti Irani said that under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package around 80 crore citizens will get benefitted.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: "Fight Virus First, Worry About Economic Stimulus Later": Raghuram Rajan's Tonic To Boost Growth

