Fact Check: Did Smriti Irani Say Modi Govt Provided Ration To 80 crore Families?

Union Minister Smriti Irani was extensively trolled after she allegedly made a statement that the Modi government had provided ration to 80 crore citizens in India.



The statement was made during an interaction with Aaj Tak journalist Anjana Om Kashyap on the channel's LIVE debate.

The claim has been extensively circulated on social media. Netizens asked how can PM Modi provide ration to 80 crore families when there are only 25 crore families in India.

Srivatsa Y B, National campaign in-charge of Indian Youth Congress tweeted on the issue. His tweet was shared over 4000 times.