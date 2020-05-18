Fact Check: Did Smriti Irani Say Modi Govt Provided Ration To 80 crore Families?

Aditi Chattopadhyay
"I like to read, cook my own food and note down witty lines. Fact checking reminds of the time when I was a kid and would go hunting for whatever caught my fancy in that moment."
Union Minister Smriti Irani was extensively trolled after she allegedly made a statement that the Modi government had provided ration to 80 crore citizens in India.
The statement was made during an interaction with Aaj Tak journalist Anjana Om Kashyap on the channel's LIVE debate.
The claim has been extensively circulated on social media. Netizens asked how can PM Modi provide ration to 80 crore families when there are only 25 crore families in India.
Srivatsa Y B, National campaign in-charge of Indian Youth Congress tweeted on the issue. His tweet was shared over 4000 times.
Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill also tweeted on the matter.
We should immediately start CAA exercise to locate our lost citizens coz Census has been lying that India's population is 135+ Cr whereas PM says India has 600 Cr voters & as per Smriti Irani Indi- has 80 Cr families (x4 = 320 cr people); It will be Anti-National not to find them— Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) May 15, 2020
Government has provided free rations to 80 crore families.— Cow Momma (@Cow__Momma) May 15, 2020
- Smriti Irani.
No. of households in India = 25 Crore.
Who exactly is this govt. feeding? Pakistanis? Chinese? 🤷🏼♀️ pic.twitter.com/JAuM8Z1uMt
Before reading this, it's a request not to complete ur degree from yale 🤣🤣— Iyyanna Gowda (@iyyanna_gowda) May 15, 2020
Jumla on live tv by Smriti Irani. pic.twitter.com/U19tpNDxGC
Aaj @smritiirani ji ka naya aaya she has reached out to 80 crore families in India, mam 80 cr X 4 an average = 320 cr citizens but our population is just 135 mam,one more bouncer ther we couldn't get it rite,anyway next time please be logical in your debates,Thank you @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/mO3XgZTkmx— Rahul.N.Kanal (@Iamrahulkanal) May 15, 2020
Smriti Irani's food for 80 crore families claim is as exaggerated as Modiji's 20 lakh crore package.— PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) May 15, 2020
Claim:
Smriti Irani said that the Modi government had provided ration to 80 crore families in India.
The claim is misleading.
The minister was misquoted by Aaj Tak. The channel displayed a ticker that read "80 crore families" despite the minister saying, 80 crore citizens.
She used the Hindi word 'nagarik' which translates to citizens in English and not family.
In the video of her speech at exactly 1:22 timestamp, she can be heard making the viral statement.
Smriti Irani said that under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package around 80 crore citizens will get benefitted.
