Caste discrimination
Fact Check: Smriti Iranis Convoy Stopped By Protestors In Uttar Pradesh? No, Viral Video Is Old

Image Credit: Twitter, Wikipedia

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Fact Check: Smriti Irani's Convoy Stopped By Protestors In Uttar Pradesh? No, Viral Video Is Old

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Uttar Pradesh,  27 Jan 2022 11:54 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

While sharing this video, a Facebook user wrote, "Smriti Irani received a wonderful welcome in Uttar Pradesh. What an amazing insult. Did any Godi media show this news? The Logical Indian Fact Check team verifies the claim.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections are just round the corner and different political parties are campaigning for the polls. Amidst this, a video of a group of protestors stopping the Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani's car is going viral on social media with a claim in a derisive tone that she had a great welcome in Uttar Pradesh recently. People are sharing this video claiming that the media did not show this recent news of Union Minister Smriti Irani going to Uttar Pradesh.

In the 2 minute 20 seconds viral video, we can see a huge crowd stopping Irani's car and the police trying to handle the crowd. Also, protestors can be seen holding placards and shouting in an unidentified tone.

The video is viral on Facebook and Twitter with a caption that reads, " गजब का स्वागत हुआ है स्मृति ईरानी का उत्तर प्रदेश में. गजब का बेइज्जती है बे किसी गोदी मीडिया ने यह न्यूज़ दिखाई क्या..??"

[English Translation: Smriti Irani received a wonderful welcome in Uttar Pradesh. What an amazing insult. Did any Godi media show this news?]


It is being shared on social media with a similar claim. Click here, here and here to read.

Claim:

Smriti Irani was welcomed by protesters during her recent visit to Uttar Pradesh.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from October 2020 when a political party workers opposed her after Hathras rape case.

We watched the video carefully and found that protestors were saying words like, Rape, Give answer for Hathras etc. Taking hint from it, we did a open keyword search and found the viral video in a report of Navbharat Times dated 03 October 2020. According to the report, Congress workers had protested against Smriti Irani's visit in Varanasi regarding Hathras rape case. Slogans of 'Smriti Irani go back' and 'Smriti Irani resign' were raised and she was showed bangles and black flags to the convoy.

On searching more, we found a report of NDTV dated 03 October 2020, in which the still of the viral video can be seen. The title of the video reads, "Rahul Gandhi's Visit To Hathras "Politics, Not For Justice": Smriti Irani." According to the report, Smriti Irani commented on Rahul Gandhi's visit to Hathras and called it political stunt. Unhappy from her statement, some Samajwadi party and Congress workers tried to stop her car during her Varanasi visit and chanted slogans against the minister. Later, police challaned Congress workers under section 151 for protesting in front of Union Minister Smriti Irani's convoy.

Image Credit: NDTV

The Quint, Dainik Jagran, NavBharat Times, News18 also reported this incident back then.

Conslusion:

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video of Union Minister Smriti Irani in which people protested and chanted slogans against her is not recent but of October 2020. People who protested against her were congress workers. They questioned her silence on Hathras rape case. It is falsely shared linking it to upcoming UP elections. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Media Outlets Concluded Dilshad Hussain As Rapist Even When Case Is Under Investigation

UttarPradesh 
Smriti Irani 
Union Minister 
Convoy 
Hathras 
Rahul Gandhi 

