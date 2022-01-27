Fact Check: Smriti Irani's Convoy Stopped By Protestors In Uttar Pradesh? No, Viral Video Is Old

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections are just round the corner and different political parties are campaigning for the polls. Amidst this, a video of a group of protestors stopping the Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani's car is going viral on social media with a claim in a derisive tone that she had a great welcome in Uttar Pradesh recently. People are sharing this video claiming that the media did not show this recent news of Union Minister Smriti Irani going to Uttar Pradesh.

In the 2 minute 20 seconds viral video, we can see a huge crowd stopping Irani's car and the police trying to handle the crowd. Also, protestors can be seen holding placards and shouting in an unidentified tone.

The video is viral on Facebook and Twitter with a caption that reads, " गजब का स्वागत हुआ है स्मृति ईरानी का उत्तर प्रदेश में. गजब का बेइज्जती है बे किसी गोदी मीडिया ने यह न्यूज़ दिखाई क्या..??"

[English Translation: Smriti Irani received a wonderful welcome in Uttar Pradesh. What an amazing insult. Did any Godi media show this news?]





It is being shared on social media with a similar claim. Click here, here and here to read.

Claim:

Smriti Irani was welcomed by protesters during her recent visit to Uttar Pradesh.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from October 2020 when a political party workers opposed her after Hathras rape case.

We watched the video carefully and found that protestors were saying words like, Rape, Give answer for Hathras etc. Taking hint from it, we did a open keyword search and found the viral video in a report of Navbharat Times dated 03 October 2020. According to the report, Congress workers had protested against Smriti Irani's visit in Varanasi regarding Hathras rape case. Slogans of 'Smriti Irani go back' and 'Smriti Irani resign' were raised and she was showed bangles and black flags to the convoy.

On searching more, we found a report of NDTV dated 03 October 2020, in which the still of the viral video can be seen. The title of the video reads, "Rahul Gandhi's Visit To Hathras "Politics, Not For Justice": Smriti Irani." According to the report, Smriti Irani commented on Rahul Gandhi's visit to Hathras and called it political stunt. Unhappy from her statement, some Samajwadi party and Congress workers tried to stop her car during her Varanasi visit and chanted slogans against the minister. Later, police challaned Congress workers under section 151 for protesting in front of Union Minister Smriti Irani's convoy.

The Quint, Dainik Jagran, NavBharat Times, News18 also reported this incident back then.

Conslusion:

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video of Union Minister Smriti Irani in which people protested and chanted slogans against her is not recent but of October 2020. People who protested against her were congress workers. They questioned her silence on Hathras rape case. It is falsely shared linking it to upcoming UP elections. Hence, the viral claim is false.

