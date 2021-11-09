Video Of Buddhist Relic Shared As Rock On Which Sita Used To Sit In Ashok Vatika Being Brought To Ayodhya

A video from the recently inaugurated Kushinagar International Airport of Uttar Pradesh is viral on social media. In the video, Yogi Adityanath, the state's Chief Minister and Jyotriaditya Scindia, Minister of Civil Aviation, receive a delegation of Buddhist monks at the airport and usher them with traditional drumming. The video shows the monks getting off an aeroplane carrying a sacred relic while the CM and other ministers greet them.

The video is being shared claiming that the Buddhist monks carried a rock of Ashok Vatika on which goddess Sita used to sit when she was held captive by Ravan after abduction from Dandakaranya. According to Ramayan, in the Treta Yug, Ashok Vatika was a widely spread garden in Ravan's kingdom of Lanka.

A Twitter user Ashish Jaggi shared the video and captioned, "The rock on which Sita Mata used to sit in Ashok Vatika was brought to Ayodhya from Sri Lanka Bolo Jai Siya Ram. Happy #Diwali".

A Facebook page, Jk Fortune news which describes itself as Media/news company, shared the video and captioned, "#Ayodhya Fortune News The rock on which Sitamata used to sit in Ashok Vatika was delivered to Ayodhya by Sri Lanka Air Lines today".

This video is viral on Facebook and Twitter.

Claim:

Buddhist monks from Sri Lanka brought a rock to Ayodhya on which goddess Sita used to sit in Ashok Vatika.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The monks brought a sacred Buddha relic from Sri Lanka to Kushinagar, not any rock.

We searched for media reports covering the visit of the delegation from Sri Lanka.

We found a video report by the Times of India published on 20 October. According to the report, the CM of UP received the Buddha relics at the airport. A team of 123 Sri Lankan delegates accompanied the relics. We observed the video report and noticed that the monks carried a sacred relic, not any rock.

We found a set of photos shared by the Union Minister For Culture, Tourism And Development Of North Eastern Region- G Kishan Reddy via Twitter on 20 October. He captioned them, "Performed ceremonial worship on the arrival of the Sacred Buddha relic from Sri Lanka on the occasion of Ashwin Poornima Also welcomed Buddhists Monks on their arrival. The exposition of Holy Relic will take place during celebrations of Abhidhamma Day today at Kushinagar, UP."

Performed a ceremonial worship on the arrival of the Sacred Buddha relic from Sri Lanka on the occasion of Ashwin Poornima



Also welcomed Buddhists Monks on their arrival.



The exposition of Holy Relic will take place during celebrations of Abhidhamma Day today at Kushinagar, UP. pic.twitter.com/Edzd3dmonW — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) October 20, 2021

We found a press release by Press Information Bureau posted (PIB) on 19 October. The release informed about the celebrations of Abhidhamma Day and mentioned the sacred relic as well. According to the press release, the relic was brought from Waskaduwa Sri Subuddhi Rajvihara Temple, Sri Lanka, to Kushinagar for public exposition.

In conclusion, the viral video does not show the Buddhist monks from Sri Lanka bringing a rock to Ayodhya on which goddess Sita used to sit in Ashok Vatika. Instead, it was a sacred Buddhist relic that was brought to Kushinagar for public exposition. Therefore, the viral claim is false.

