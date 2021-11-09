All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Video Of Buddhist Relic Shared As Rock On Which Sita Used To Sit In Ashok Vatika Being Brought To Ayodhya

Image Credit: Facebook

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Video Of Buddhist Relic Shared As Rock On Which Sita Used To Sit In Ashok Vatika Being Brought To Ayodhya

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Uttar Pradesh,  9 Nov 2021 8:36 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

A video of UP CM receiving a Buddhist relic brought from Sri Lanka's Waskaduwa Sri Subuddhi Rajvihara Temple to Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar for the public exposition is being shared as part of the rock on which Sita used to sit.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A video from the recently inaugurated Kushinagar International Airport of Uttar Pradesh is viral on social media. In the video, Yogi Adityanath, the state's Chief Minister and Jyotriaditya Scindia, Minister of Civil Aviation, receive a delegation of Buddhist monks at the airport and usher them with traditional drumming. The video shows the monks getting off an aeroplane carrying a sacred relic while the CM and other ministers greet them.

The video is being shared claiming that the Buddhist monks carried a rock of Ashok Vatika on which goddess Sita used to sit when she was held captive by Ravan after abduction from Dandakaranya. According to Ramayan, in the Treta Yug, Ashok Vatika was a widely spread garden in Ravan's kingdom of Lanka.

A Twitter user Ashish Jaggi shared the video and captioned, "The rock on which Sita Mata used to sit in Ashok Vatika was brought to Ayodhya from Sri Lanka Bolo Jai Siya Ram. Happy #Diwali".

A Facebook page, Jk Fortune news which describes itself as Media/news company, shared the video and captioned, "#Ayodhya Fortune News The rock on which Sitamata used to sit in Ashok Vatika was delivered to Ayodhya by Sri Lanka Air Lines today".

This video is viral on Facebook and Twitter.

Image Credit: Screenshot/Facebook

Claim:

Buddhist monks from Sri Lanka brought a rock to Ayodhya on which goddess Sita used to sit in Ashok Vatika.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The monks brought a sacred Buddha relic from Sri Lanka to Kushinagar, not any rock.

We searched for media reports covering the visit of the delegation from Sri Lanka.

We found a video report by the Times of India published on 20 October. According to the report, the CM of UP received the Buddha relics at the airport. A team of 123 Sri Lankan delegates accompanied the relics. We observed the video report and noticed that the monks carried a sacred relic, not any rock.

Image Credit: Times Of India

We found a set of photos shared by the Union Minister For Culture, Tourism And Development Of North Eastern Region- G Kishan Reddy via Twitter on 20 October. He captioned them, "Performed ceremonial worship on the arrival of the Sacred Buddha relic from Sri Lanka on the occasion of Ashwin Poornima Also welcomed Buddhists Monks on their arrival. The exposition of Holy Relic will take place during celebrations of Abhidhamma Day today at Kushinagar, UP."

We found a press release by Press Information Bureau posted (PIB) on 19 October. The release informed about the celebrations of Abhidhamma Day and mentioned the sacred relic as well. According to the press release, the relic was brought from Waskaduwa Sri Subuddhi Rajvihara Temple, Sri Lanka, to Kushinagar for public exposition.

Image Credit: PIB

In conclusion, the viral video does not show the Buddhist monks from Sri Lanka bringing a rock to Ayodhya on which goddess Sita used to sit in Ashok Vatika. Instead, it was a sacred Buddhist relic that was brought to Kushinagar for public exposition. Therefore, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Footage Of Kerala's Anti-CAA Protest Falsely Shared As Rally Against BJP & RSS

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Ramayana 
Sita 
Ashok Vatika 
Sri Lanka 
Uttar Pradesh 
Yogi Adityanath 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X