Fact Check: This Viral Prescription By Sir Ganga Ram Hospital On COVID-19 Is Fake

A photograph of what resembles a prescription from a hospital located in New Delhi is being circulated on social media.
The prescription, appearing under the name of Dr Raj Kamal Agarwal, a Senior Consultant, Department of Anaesthesiology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRHI), Delhi is viral on WhatsApp too.
The Logical Indian also received the photograph on the Fact Check number for authentication.
The first line of the prescription reads, "To whom it may concern." It also mentions, "as per ICMR guideline".
"As per ICRM guideline, the contacts of COVID +ve cases should be put on HOME ISOLATION even with mild symptoms. It is advised that everybody takes these preventative medications apart from the following SOCIAL DISTANCING, HAND HYGIENE, AND WEARING MASKS," reads a part of the false claim.
According to this prescription, all contacts of COVID-19 patients should undergo home isolation. These people were also prescribed "preventive medicines" such as hydroxychloroquine and Vitamin C supplements.
The prescription comes with a stamped signature of Dr Raj Kamal Agarwal of SGRHI.
The claim is false.
Speaking to The Logical Indian, Ajoy Sehgal, public relations manager at the hospital said that the prescription is fake.
"This prescription is fake," he said.
Further, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has put out a statement on Twitter and dismissed the prescription as fake.
"It has been brought to our notice that someone has circulated a fake image and forged the doctor's signature," they tweeted. "#SGRHIndia strongly dissociates itself from such messages," they wrote.
It has been brought to our notice that someone has circulated a fake image and forged the doctor's signature. #SGRHIndia strongly dissociates it self from such messages. pic.twitter.com/2obOptXxhp— Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (@sgrhindia) June 11, 2020
Dr Agarwal denied writing any such prescription and called it fake. According to him one should not pay any heed to or use the medicines listed in the prescription. He added that one must consult a doctor in case they feel unwell.
Director of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in a statement said that someone has misused the letterhead of their hospital. He has said all the medicines that are mentioned in the prescription can only be taken based on recommendation by a doctor as the medicines have side effects on kidney, lung and eyes of patients. As of June 13, Delhi has recorded 36824 number of cases, third-highest number of cases in India.
