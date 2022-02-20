No, Sikhs For Justice Is Not Supporting AAP In Punjab As This Viral Letter Claims

Elections are currently going on in Punjab with AAP, Congress and SAD-BJP in the political fray. In the lead up to the Legislative Assembly polls, misinformation is being spread across social media. A letter has gone viral across social media within this context.

Claim:

The letter is written in the Gurmukhi script. It has gone viral with the claim that a pro-Khalistani organization, "Sikhs for Justice", has declared support for Aam Aadmi Party.



The viral social media post was tweeted by the National Convenor of the Indian National Congress, Saral Patel.

This is HUGE.



Khalistani Separatist Organisation Sikh For Justice has extended support to Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab Elections.



This is nothing short of treason. AAP is playing with the fire in Punjab and compromising the hard-earned peace in Punjab for its petty politics. https://t.co/9zEUo8KO7F — Saral Patel (@SaralPatel) February 17, 2022





Surprising:

Khalistan group "Sikhs for Justice" declares support for Aam Aadmi Party. pic.twitter.com/cnqFlKuJhA — Sumit Budhiraja (@sumitonly) February 18, 2022

It was also tweeted by the National Media Incharge of BJP's student wing BJYM Amandeep Singh.

Sikhs for justice an organisation which is works on #Khalistani agenda has openly given their support to @AamAadmiParty and also urged the voters to cast thr vote to AAP which will be beneficial in formation of #Khalistan#AAP4Khalistan ? pic.twitter.com/BfK3uZwnGc — Amandeep Singh (@MrAmanDeep) February 17, 2022

The letter translates as the following through Google Lens. The letter's subject is listed as support for AAP in the 2022 elections.

"We, the Sikhs for Justice, declare our full support to the Aam Aadmi Party and Bhagwant Singh Mann in the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022. This election is extraordinary for Punjab and our organization because if the Aam Aadmi Party government is formed in Punjab, then the hope of achieving our goal will be revived."

The US-based 'Sikhs For Justice' (SJF) organization, which US-based Gurpatwant Singh Pannun founded, is an organization that advocates for the secession of Punjab from India. The Indian government banned the organization in 2019 as it advocated for forming a separate Khalistan.

The post has gone viral across Twitter.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The letter's content is baseless.

After conducting a keyword search across Twitter, we came across this video by Zee News reporter Shivank Mishra.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun denies that the SFJ has a relationship with AAP. "This letter is fake and circulated by Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal and AAP itself. The Aam Aadmi Party is spreading lies. The only goal of Sikhs For Justice is the secession of Punjab from India. We will conduct a Khalistan referendum voting soon."

As per this Hindustan Times report, the Sikhs for Justice organization had protested against Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab member Gurpreet Ghuggi. The organization called him "anti-Sikh".

In the report, Pannun states that the protest against Ghuggi is a wake-up call for the AAP, which had the backing of Khalistan supporters in the US and Canada till now. As is apparent, the pro-Khalistan organization has withdrawn support for the AAP a few years back. It hasn't renewed its support, as Pannu's recent statement indicates.



Conclusion:

The viral letter which claims that the Sikhs for Justice declared their full support to the Aam Aadmi Party and Bhagwant Singh Mann in the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 is false. In actuality, the letter's content is baseless as Sikhs for Justice have not supported AAP since back in 2016.

