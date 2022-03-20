Viral Video Showing Sikh Man Brutally Thrashed In Public Is From Pakistan? No, Viral Claim Is False

In a viral video, a boy can be seen hitting another person who is covered in blood. The crowd gathered around can also be seen. Later in the video, the angry boy grabs the injured person's hair and starts hitting his head on the ground. While sharing the viral video, it is being claimed that the viral video is from Pakistan where a Sikh man was brutally thrashed by Muslims.

While sharing this video, a Twitter user wrote a caption which reads, "पाकिस्तान में सरदार का ये हाल है, और यहां का सरदार मुल्लों के साथ मिलकर खालिस्तान का ख्वाब देख रहा है."

[English Translation: This is the condition of Sardar in Pakistan, and the Sardar here is dreaming of Khalistan together with the Mullahs.]

A Facebook user shared the same video with a caption that reads, "पाकिस्तान में सरदारों का ये हाल है और यहाँ का सरदार मुल्लों के साथ खालिस्तान का स्वप्न देख रहा है। ये इनसे खालिस्तान बनबा कर बाद में खुद अपना कब्जा करके मुस्लिमस्तान बना लेंगे."

[English Translation: This is the condition of the Sardars in Pakistan and the Sardar here is dreaming of Khalistan along with the Mullahs. After making Khalistan from them, they will capture it and make it a Muslim country.]

[Trigger Warning: The Logical Indian has not embedded the video due to its graphic nature and strong language. The video link is here.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Viral video of a Sikh man being brutally thrashed in public is from Pakistan.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from Ludhiana, Punjab.

During the initial investigation, we found a tweet in which a user accused Indian government and BJP for the persecution of Sikh in India. On the tweet, a user replied that the viral video is from Ludhiana, Punjab.

Taking a hint from it, we did an open keyword search and found the still of the viral video in report of PTC News dated 05 March 2022. The title of the report reads in English, "The truth about the beating of a Sikh youth came to light; Know the real reason." According to the report, the viral incident took place in Tibba Road area of ​​Ludhiana. A Sikh youth was badly beaten up by the local people on charges of theft from a factory. During this, his turban had come off after which he was dragged by the hair.

In further investigation, we found the similar footage in a report of TV7 Punjab and The AOne Media, a Punjab based YouTube media channel. In these video reports, one can see the similar footage as seen in the viral video. According to the reports, Police had registered a case against the assailants on the issue. "We are going to file a case against those who have taken the law into their own hands by attacking a Sikh youth," the SHO said.





It is evident from our investigation that the viral video is from Ludhiana, Punjab where a Sikh man was brutally beaten by a youth on the charges of stealing. The viral video has nothing to do with Pakistan as the caption of viral video claims, and hence, the viral claim is false.



