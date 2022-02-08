All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Video Of Attack On Jharkhands Ex-BJP President Viral Claiming Public Chased UP Minister

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Video Of Attack On Jharkhand's Ex-BJP President Viral Claiming Public Chased UP Minister

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Uttar Pradesh,  8 Feb 2022 11:38 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

A video of protestors attacking a car is viral with a claim that the public chased the Yogi government's spokesperson and cabinet minister Shrikant Sharma.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Amidst the ongoing election campaigns, a lot of misinformation is being circulated, especially in Uttar Pradesh.

A 26-second-video of a crowd surrounding a car and later attacking it is viral on social media. While sharing the viral video, social media users are claiming that Shrikant Sharma, cabinet minister in Uttar Pradesh government, was chased by the public.

Congress Uttrakhand spokesperson, Garima Mehra Dasauni shared this video with Hindi caption that reads, "योगी सरकार के प्रवक्ता, राष्ट्रीय सचिव और कैबिनेट मंत्री श्रीकांत शर्मा को जनता ने खदेड़ा."

[English Translation: Shrikant Sharma, Yogi government's spokesperson, national secretary and cabinet minister, was chased by the public.]

A Twitter user shared this video with a Hindi caption, "योगी सरकार के प्रवक्ता और कैबिनेट मंत्री श्रीकांत शर्मा को जनता ने खदेड़ा."

[English Translation: Yogi government's spokesperson and cabinet minister Shrikant Sharma was chased by the public.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with the same claim.

Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

UP BJP leader and cabinet minister Shrikant Sharma was chased away by public.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it misleading as the viral video is of the attack in Jharkhand on Former Koderma MP and ex-state president of the BJP party Ravindra Rai.

We extracted different keyframes from the viral video using the InVid tool and conducted a Google reverse image search. It led us to the same video uploaded on January 30 2022, on 22Scope, a YouTube channel. The video was titled, "Ex BJP MP Ravindra Rai attacked. Driver steers vehicle out of danger."

We continued our search on YouTube using the relevant keywords. It led us to a channel of Samachar Plus-Jharkhand, Bihar, which uploaded the clearer and more extended version of the video on January 31 2022. The video was titled in Hindi, "कोडरमा के पूर्व सांसद रविंद्र राय की गाड़ी पर हमला, भाषा विवाद को लेकर युवाओं ने रोकी गाड़ी".

[English translation: Former Koderma MP Ravindra Rai's car attacked, youth stopped car over the linguistic dispute.]

Taking a hint from here, we conducted a Google search using relevant keywords. We came across some media reports that covered the attack on former Koderma MP Ravindra Rai's car.

The Times of India reported that the incident took place on January 30, when former Koderma MP and ex-state president of the BJP party, Ravindra Rai's vehicle was attacked by protestors near Telmachcho bridge in Bokaro. They were protesting against the state's new recruitment policy, which excluded the Bhojpuri and Magahi from the regional language list.

TOI quoted Rai saying, "I was not aware about the protests here and was going towards Dhanbad for a meeting. Protestors stopped my car and attacked all of a sudden." Rai accused the state government of the breakdown in law and order.

IANS News Agency covered the incident in Hindi. It reported that excluding the Bhojpuri and Magahi languages from Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (USSSC) examinations has resulted in violent protests. Ekta Vikas Manch in Jharkhand has been demanding the inclusion of both languages in examinations for a long time. In August 2021, it also announced filing a PIL in High Court concerning the demand.

Image Credit: ANI

According to reports, amid these ongoing protests, Rai was travelling from Ranchi to Dhanbad when he was attacked in the Chas Mufassil police station area. His bodyguard was treated indecently while the driver was maltreated, and the vehicle was damaged. Rai escaped and took shelter in the police station.

Other media outlets such as TV9 Bharatvarsh and News 18 covered the incident.

Evidently, a video of the attack in Jharkhand on Former Koderma MP and ex-state president of the BJP party Ravindra Rai is viral with a misleading claim that the public chased the vehicle of Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Shrikant Sharma.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: 'Pakistan Banana Hai' Slogans Raised During Samajwadi Party Election Rally? No, BJP Leaders Share Video With False Claim

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Shrikant Sharma 
UttarPradesh 
BJP 
Jharkhand 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X