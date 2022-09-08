A viral video of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's teacher remark is going viral across social media. The video is going viral in the context of the recent Teachers' Day held on September 5, 2022.

Claim:

In the video of a duration of 23 seconds, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, "As I said, I studied in a government school in Jait. Even in Bhopal, I studied in a government school. Respected Ratanchand Jain is still our guruji. I would go, and all of us would put our feet on his head. Uncle ji, what did you say among the teachers?"

The claim was circulated by Narendra Saluja, media coordinator for former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Another Twitter user wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "आटा लीटर वाली अपार सफलता के बाद शिवराज सिंह चौहान का शिक्षक के सिर पर पैर? अगर ये विडियो नही देखा, तो देखिये जरुर."

[English Translation: After the massive success of flour litre, Shivraj Singh Chouhan's feet on the teacher's head. If you haven't seen this video, then do watch it!!]

It is being widely shared on Facebook as well.

The caption of the viral post mocks Chouhan for his alleged inappropriate comments toward a teacher.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. The viral video is cropped and presented out of context.

We used InVid's Keyframe Analysis to isolate the keyframes of the viral video. We then conducted a reverse image search on the keyframes and came across this video uploaded by Odisha Television uploaded on September 4, 2022.

At the start of the video, the same remarks as heard in the YouTube video can be heard. Chouhan says, "As I talked about before, I studied in a government school in Jait. Even in Bhopal, I was in a government school. Our teacher, Shridhe Ratan Chandra Jain, is still with us. I used to go to school and all of us used to keep our feet on his head."

As Chouhan realises his mistake, he says, "Always, we always kept our head on his feet to seek his blessings." This statement can be heard at the 0.21 mark in the video.

In our Fact Check, we came across an extended version of the video uploaded on the official Twitter handle of the office of Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The caption of the Twitter post reads, 'Training Program for Newly Appointed Teachers'.

In the Twitter post, at the 41:10 timestamp, Chouhan says, "Today I will tell you my story. As I mentioned earlier, I studied at a government school in Jait. Even in Bhopal, I studied in a Government school. Our teacher, who is still alive, was Shridhe Ratan Chand Jain. I go to him, and we keep our feet on his head." Then Chouhan corrects himself and can be heard saying, "To take his blessings, we used to keep our head at his feet," at the 41:38 timestamp.

The video was filmed as Chouhan delivered a teacher training programme speech on September 4 2022. Teachers of Madhya Pradesh attended the talk, 'Training Program of Newly Appointed Teachers', which was organised in Bhopal.

In the speech, he talked about his school days while illustrating the important role school education plays in a child's life. The same video was uploaded on the YouTube channel of Shivraj Singh Chouhan. At the 1.09.45 mark, the same statement and the subsequent correction can be heard.

Conclusion:

In our Fact Check, we found that the viral video is a cropped version of a longer speech delivered by Chouhan. In the original speech, the MP CM immediately corrected himself and clarified, "Always, we always kept our head on his feet to seek his blessings."



The speech was delivered in an address to teachers at 'Training Program of Newly Appointed Teachers', which was organised in Bhopal on September 4, 2022. Hence, the viral claim is misleading.

